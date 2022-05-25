The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum Gets Its Precious Release Date

In Gollum news, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, the game where you scrounge around as a scrawny little freak, now has a release date.

Previously, the horrid goblin-esque being was supposed to be living in our PCs and our consoles back in 2021. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances involving Gollum’s violent IBS, the game was delayed.

Thankfully, we now know that we will be able to adopt Gollum into our homes and care deeply for his filthy little self on September 1st, 2022.

Gollum’s quest for his precious will begin on September 1, 2022! Coming on PC & consoles and at a later date on Nintendo Switch.#GollumGame💍 pic.twitter.com/52IL0kp0oH — The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (@GollumGame) May 24, 2022

The game, as described by its creators Daedalic Entertainment, will be a “story-driven action-adventure” game with stealth elements.

The ‘stealth elements’ make the most sense to me, as I can’t imagine that little loser not getting absolutely ruined by literally anybody that exists in Middle Earth.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will not be based on the Peter Jackson films, but will instead take its influence straight from the J.R.R Tolkien books. The game will follow Gollum as he simply tries to get his hands on that gosh-darn ring that he loves so much.

There will also be moments where the player will jump between the mind of Gollum and his better half, Sméagol.

As noted in the tweet, the Gollum game will be available on September 1st 2022 on PC and consoles, but sadly does not have a set-in-stone release date on the Nintendo Switch.

This seems to be an ongoing trend with games releasing on every console available, as Dying Light 2 on Nintendo Switch was also delayed to a later date.

I guess the Switch will not get ‘the precious’ for now. Is that anything?