The Revamped PS Plus Lineup Is Stacked, Once You Make Sense Of It

With the big PS Plus relaunch on the horizon (get your Zero Dawn jokes out of here), we finally have an idea of what exactly to expect. Today, in a blog post, Sony outlined everything — games, streaming offerings, a partnership with Ubisoft — coming to the service. It’s a lot. Let’s break it down.

PS Plus 2.0, first officially announced in March, is a total revamp of the long-running PS Plus service, essentially folding all of PlayStation’s disparate subscriptions into one. It’s available in three tiers, which you can read more about right here, but the general breakdown is:

PS Plus Essential: More or less the standard PS Plus subscription people sign up for today. $US10 ($14) a month, $US60 ($83) a year.

More or less the standard PS Plus subscription people sign up for today. $US10 ($14) a month, $US60 ($83) a year. PS Plus Extra: Same as PS Plus Essential, but it also grants access to a games-on-demand library comprising “hundreds” of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games. $US15 ($21) a month, $US100 ($139) a year.

Same as PS Plus Essential, but it also grants access to a games-on-demand library comprising “hundreds” of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games. $US15 ($21) a month, $US100 ($139) a year. PS Plus Premium: On top of the games library included in PS Plus Extra, you can also stream and download PlayStation games dating back to the PS1 era — kind of like the current PS Now service — and you get time-limited trials of new first-party PlayStation games. $US18 ($25) a month, $US120 ($167) a year.

What games are part of the library?

Though the option to play PS5 exclusives at no extra cost was an enticing selling point of PS Plus 2.0, the initial lineup leaves a bit to be desired. Just three PS5 exclusives are available at launch: Returnal, Destruction AllStars, and the Demon’s Souls remake. Pour one out for Rivet.

Returnal. (Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku)

The library is at least built out by an impressive array of cross-gen games, available on both PS4 and PS5. Highlights include Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Ghost of Tsushima (the Director’s Cut version at that), Death Stranding, Control: Ultimate Edition, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

About 30 games from Ubisoft’s games-on-demand service, Ubisoft+, will also be available to subscribers of PS Plus Extra and Premium. The only relatively recent inclusion is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which seemingly everyone under the sun has already played by now. The rest are for series that have had a new entry or two more recently — Watch Dogs, Steep, Far Cry 3, Far Cry 4 — or are smaller titles, like the excellent Child of Light.

Rounding out the list is a number of major PS4 games — basically a reiteration of the current “PS Plus Collection” available to current subscribers, beefed up by a handful of third-party hits. Highlights include Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War, Uncharted 4, Uncharted: Lost Legacy, Outer Wilds Cities: Skylines, Celeste, The Last of Us: Remastered, and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Wait…why isn’t the PS5 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man included?

Beats me! (Sony did not respond to requests for comment.) The entire cross-gen treatment of Insomniac’s Spider-Man games has been a mess.

Weird. So, what’s the deal with classic games?

Players who sign up for the priciest tier also get downloadable access to a number of “classic” games from. It’s odd what Sony considers “classic.” Some totally make sense: Ape Escape, Jumping Flash, Dark Cloud. Others, like the BioShock remaster and, um, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning? Less sense.

More up in the air is the matter of digital ownership: When Sony initially announced PS Plus 2.0, some players were (rightfully) concerned that they may have to spend money to play games they’ve already purchased on older machines. If you’ve purchased digital versions of classics from the PS1 and PSP era, you needn’t subscribe to PS Plus to play them, Sony says. You can just pop onto the PlayStation Store and redownload as they become available. But, on the other hand, “some of the titles will also be available for individual purchase.” It’s unclear what games those are just yet, or if the process will roll out as smoothly as Sony says it will

What games can I stream?

If you’re signed up for PS Plus Premium, you can stream a bunch of PS3 games, including Infamous, Devil May Cry HD Collection, three Ratchet and Clank games, and Demon’s Souls (the original, not the remake). A lot of the more action-focused games require split-second button inputs. It’ll be interesting to see if and how latency hampers those games. Sony requires an internet connection speed of at least 5 mbps. As a point of comparison, for its cloud gaming, Microsoft does not require a minimum but recommends 20 mbps on consoles.

Here’s a look at the PS5 dashboard for the PS Plus revamp. (Screenshot: Sony)

What game demos are available?

That highest tier also allows you to demo — get this — a grand total of six games for two hours a piece. Sony says the countdown only ticks down when you’re “in the game,” but it’s unclear if that includes time spent paused or in menus or what.

At launch, Farming Simulator 22, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Horizon Forbidden West, and WWE 2K22 are available on both PS4 and PS5. On PS5, you can get demos of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves (which essentially offers spruced-up versions of games already included in full as part of the games-on-demand library) and Cyberpunk 2077. Hmm, I wonder why the PS4 version of that one isn’t included…

OK, when does this all go into effect?

Sony is rolling out PS Plus 2.0 piecemeal in various regions: Asia on May 24, Japan on June 2, North and South America on June 13, and Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on June 24. Here’s the full list of games:

Games Available With PS Plus Extra

Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4

Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4

Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4

Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5

Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4

Dead Cells | Motion Twin, PS4

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

Far Cry 3 Remaster | Ubisoft, PS4

Far Cry 4 | Ubisoft, PS4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

For Honour | Ubisoft, PS4

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5

God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4

Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5

Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4

MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5

Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

Returnal | Housemarque, PS5

Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

South Park: The Fractured but Whole | Ubisoft, PS4

Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4

The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4

The Division | Ubisoft, PS4

The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4

The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Additional Games Available With PS Plus Premium

Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4

Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4

Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4

Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4

Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

FantaVision | SIE, PS4

Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4

I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4

LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4

Siren | Japan Studio, PS4

Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation

Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4

Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation

Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation

Streamable Games