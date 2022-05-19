The Sims 4 Announces Two New Kits, And I’m Here For It

The Sims 4 seems intent on winning me back with its onslaught of kits, and its latest dual release just might do it.

The Moonlight Chic and Little Campers Kits seem to, collectively, offer both style and substance. Moonlight Chic includes Parisian-inspired evening looks, but they don’t seem like one-note floor-length gowns. EA said the items are “inspired by Parisian creator Paola Locatelli and the youthful fashions of today.” So I’m hopeful my Sim can get decked out in all kinds of new ways.

Meanwhile, the Little Campers Kit initially felt reminiscent of The Sims 4’s very first Game Pack, Outdoor Retreat, which had a big camping and outdoors focus. But this Kit seems like a promising refresh. Not only does it include an outdoor projector screen and pretty strings of lights, but there are actually things for kids to do.

The Sims 4 tends to emphasise gameplay for Sims in the young adult and adult ages, leaving less for toddlers, kids, teenagers, and elders. Babies are literally just objects so they get nothing at all. But, according to EA, Little Campers will let kids build a blanket fort where they can play outside and get cosy. They can even be modelled after a car or a rocketship. The Kit will also include new toys and the ability to roast marshmallows. So it’s closer to home and less like the roughing-it vibes of Outdoor Retreat.

After nearly eight years and about 1500 hours of playtime, I often feel like there’s no more simming left for me to do. But hell if I won’t go for some pretty outdoor lighting or a sparkly new look. Now I just have to wait until it’s available and I can take a peek at all the Create-a-Sim and Build items.

Both Kits will be available for all Sims players on PC and Mac on Origin and Steam, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and X/S, on Thursday, May 26. Kits are also the cheapest DLC option for The Sims at $US4.99 ($7).