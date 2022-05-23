This Week In Games Australia: Nazi Nutshots, Retro Revivals, Ubisoft’s Weirdest Game In Years

Happy Monday folks! It’s once again time to take a look at what we’ll be downloading this week in This Week in Games Australia.

Up this week: Some retro genre staples make surprise returns, Sniper Elite 5 eliminates the Nazi menace, Voodoo Detective brings Monkey Island back early, and Catalyst Black gives us something new to play on the commute. Let’s get into it.

May 24

Eastward (NS)

A retail launch for Eastward in Australia, one of the best RPG’s to launch in the Switch in the last year. Definitely one to grab if you love a great retro-style RPG.

Voodoo Detective

A Monkey Island-inspired point-and-click adventure game about a detective who solves crimes on an idyllic island immersed in voodoo culture. I love a good P&C adventure so this one is definitely going on my to-play list for the weekend.

May 25

Catalyst Black (AND, IOS)

A MOBA-style battleground character shooter for mobiles. This one looks interesting. I like that its answer to the footsie game is to implement bullet hell mechanics and make you really think about positioning. I also really like the art direction going on here. Keen to pick it up on Apple Arcade later this week.

Roller Champions (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Ubisoft’s weird little Overwatch-but-make-it-roller-derby game is finally out this week. I know we’re not in the habit of showering Ubisoft with praise at Kotaku but I remember the beta being really quite fun. It was weird and different, and it felt like something Ubi would have made in the mid-2000s when it was still prepared to take a risk. It’s free-to-play as well, so it won’t cost you anything to give it a try.

May 26

Redout 2 (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

For those waiting for Nintendo and Sony to remember that F-Zero and WipeOut exist, Redout 2 will hopefully fill the void. Honestly, I’m keen. Not enough of this genre around anymore in my opinion.

Sniper Elite 5 (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

Long-distance skull-cracking returns in Sniper Elite 5, a series I consider to be a low-key banger. Using the environment to slowly and methodically pick off Nazis in ultra gory detail sounds like the kind of thing only a sociopath would be into, but it is, every time, an incredibly satisfying experience. This latest iteration enhances the series’ famous kill camera and introduces a new invasion-type multiplayer mode similar to that of Deathloop.

Also, don’t forget, we currently have a Sniper Elite 5 giveaway on the go. You can win a copy of the game and some sweet Roccat gear to play it with. Enter now!

The House of the Dead Remake (NS)

This is another retail launch for a game already available on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Also, a humble request: please bring back the golden era of Wiimote peripherals for the Switch. I miss all the lightgun attachments.

May 27

Kao the Kangaroo (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)

Is this the true successor to Ty the Tasmanian Tiger? Time’s gonna tell. Nevertheless, always a little treat to see a character platformer about an Aussie icon. This one should be fun to play with the kids.

Remote Life (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

It is an incredible week for genres I love and don’t see enough of anymore. Remote Life is an R-Type style sidescrolling shmup about exploring a bio-techno alien world. I like the blend of bullet hell mechanics with what is clearly a slower moving ship. Love it. Bring back R-Type (again).

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy (XSX, PC, XBO)

Unexplored 2 has been in early access for a while now but is moving to a full release this week. It’s a roguelite action RPG with truly gorgeous art direction. This one seems a little more chill than your standard roguelite, and I love that. It’s going on the list for sure.

And that’s This Week In Games Australia for this week! See anything you like? Know of anything we missed? Shout out in the comments below.