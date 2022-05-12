Today I Learned There’s A Competitive CATAN Championship Travelling Around Australia

If you’ve ever thought a public CATAN tournament would yield world-class thrills, you would not be wrong. Or alone, as it turns out.

The CATAN National Championship is a, well, national search for Australia’s greatest CATAN player.

SA state heats were held at Adelaide’s The Lost Dice last weekend, and that competition now moves to the finals stage. State championships will play out in QLD, NSW and VIC over the next couple of months. The winners of each state championship will vie for a guaranteed spot among the Top 16 going to the Australian National CATAN Championship in Canberra on August 6, 2022.

Those Top 16 Players will face a field of 64 players at National CATAN Championship to see who can make it into the Top 4. You don’t have to have qualified at the state level to enter the National CATAN Championship, but those who have will have secured their spots in advance. Whoever is crowned champion will go on to represent Australia at the CATAN World Championship (yes, competitive CATAN is played at the global level) in Malta, which is currently slated for November 2022.

Players that make it to the Top 4 at the National Championship will receive a trophy to commemorate the victories and a stack of CATAN merch. The champion takes home a heap of games and a seat at the World Championships and $1,000 to pay for the trip. Those who make it to the Top 16 will receive a set of upgraded game pieces.

Are you ready to start a land war?

Have you already clobbered your mates so hard they no longer want to play CATAN with you? Are you keen to test your mettle against the best and most competitive players in the country? Here’s where you can get involved in your neck of the woods: