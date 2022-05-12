Today’s Nintendo Indie World Direct Was Made For Me

Folks, I can’t lie to you. I hooted and I hollered. I went buck wild. I lost my damn marbles over the Indie World showcase at midnight.

It was unfair to those around me, and I apologise. But you know that feeling when you hear a song and (in a delusional way) think, “Hm… I think this song is about me,” despite never having met or had contact with the musician that made the song? That’s the feeling I had watching the first Nintendo Indie World showcase of 2022.

Ari’s coverage of everything shown off at the Indie World showcase can be found here, and is a great straight forward representation of everything we saw. However, I am a very visual person and I believe you might be too, so I’ve decided to bring together my personal highlights of what was shown off, as well as some juicy trailers to go with it all.

If you’d like to watch the full showcase, we’ve provided the AU/NZ version below, a version that has all of the Aussie-accurate release dates that so many people often forget about.

There’s plenty of highlights I’d like to go over from the first Nintendo Indie World showcase of this year, but firstly I’d just like to say right off the bat that these games are available RIGHT NOW so you should check them out (game titles will link to AU Nintendo eShop).

A minimalist puzzle-strategy game made by New Zealand developer Dinosaur Polo Club. This was initially an Apple Arcade original from September 2019, but has since been released on PC and now Nintendo Switch. Heaps of fun, nice to look at, and includes a responsive soundtrack by Disasterpeace. Chef’s kiss!

Oh boy. OPUS: Echo of Starsong is… So very, very beautiful. Sisi’s review of the game will probably give you a better idea of my little ramble, but this game is such a gorgeous story-based adventure game that very much feels like anime Dune but a little simpler. Love love love.

Speaking as somebody that has both played the game in full and interviewed one of the people that made it, I think I can safely say that you should play Gibbon: Beyond the Trees for multiple reasons.

Firstly, there are gibbons in it. Secondly, it will teach you an important lesson about gibbons. Thirdly, my dog pissed and threw up on the floor in the middle of that interview and that was traumatic, so my trauma would be healed if you played Gibbon. Lastly, it’s on sale for 33% off. Big recommend, loved this game, happy to see it on Switch!

This is actually the only title out of the four hitting the Nintendo Switch today that I haven’t played! However, it looks SICK. I am very excited to get my filthy hands on it. Soundfall is a rhythm-based dungeon crawler that you can play on your own or with up to 4 other people. The graphics look smooth and poppy, the entire concept is incredibly delicious to me, and it’s 15% off which is VERY scrumptious.

Alright, those are the four great titles that came out right after the presentation, now it’s time for my Nintendo Indie World highlights, baby!

Big ups for Aussie devs (No Hollow Knight, sorry!)

We had TWO titles from Australian developers spotlighted in today’s Indie World showcase, which just proves that this place is full of talented game-building gremlins and we should all be very proud of our indie game development industry. Let’s check them out!

I can tell from a mile away, I just know that Wayward Strand is going to make me cry like a damn baby. On some real ‘goo goo ga ga’ business.

Wayward Strand is a heartfelt ‘interactive story’ developed by Melbourne-based studio Ghost Pattern, and is set on a giant flying hospital in 1970s Australia. I can see it guys, it’s going to make me fucking cry. I need to prepare myself.

The art style looks absolutely gorgeous and I am more than ready to see this one hit the Nintendo Switch on July 21st, 2022.

What really gets me about this spotlight is that I’m actually very excited for this game, so all I can do is laugh.

Cult of the Lamb comes from Melbourne-based studio Massive Monster and is going to be a roguelite dungeon crawler where you control a sweet little lamb with horrible abilities. It looks awesome and I’m very excited to play yet another cool 2022 release from an Aussie dev.

But what’s got people goofing is the fact that this was a ‘release date trailer’, and yet all we got was ‘available this year’. We knew that! Everybody knew that! Still excited but damn, gimme more!

Winter 2022 is going to be freakin’ yuuuuge

Good lord, Winter 2022 seems to be THE season for the good stuff on Nintendo Switch, hey? Hopefully it’s really, really cold to a point that going outside would simply not be an option, because then I could become a putrid Cronenberg-type creature, melted to my couch and forever stuck playing their titles until the harsh Australian winter (LMAO) leaves us. Look at these babies!

Did I not say there was going to be a farming sim game announced at today’s Indie World showcase? Am I not a prophet and a genius? Thank you!

Ooblets absolutely rocks. It’s a farming sim where you grow little guys and make them have dance battles. It’s very goofy, very silly, all the names are things like Tumpus and Dinkledunk, and the character customiser rules.

ElecHead is an incredibly cool-looking puzzle game that started out as a school project by solo game dev Nama Takahashi.

It’s been out since last year on other platforms (check it out if you haven’t yet) but will be coming to Switch which is always welcome! You are simply just a little battery guy that jumps around and powers up the world around you. Gorgeous stuff.

Very excited for this interactive biopic. All I’ve got to say on this one:

we are ofk……. so gorillaz for beautiful gay women…… i love it — ruby innes (@rubyinnes) May 11, 2022

Bellissimo.

OneShot is truly a one-of-a-kind experience. I am very excited for it to come to Switch purely so more people will learn about it.

In OneShot, you must help a little sweetie called Niko find their way home, as well as bring the sun back to life in a world that is overcome with darkness. This may sound like a straight forward premise, but this game is anything but straight forward in the best way.

I am already obsessed with this game. Golf purgatory? Becoming a Golfing Legend? Cursed? To GOLF? Incredible.

Cursed To Golf looks like the most refreshingly-bizarre take on roguelikes and golfing simulators that I’ve seen in a very long time. I am confused and excited. I love it so much, and am very excited, and I don’t even like golf.

And I’ll take two weird ones for 2023, thanks

We got a look at two titles coming to Switch next year, and both of them look goofy (in a good way) but amazing, which fills me with a quiet rage because it means I have to wait a whole year for two great looking games!

One is an absolutely batshit concept with some of the worst (best) wording in an intro that I’ve ever seen, and the other is ‘What if you wielded the Penguin’s umbrella gun from Batman? And you’re just some guy?’ as a game.

Yes, ha ha ha… YES!!

Everything about Another Crab’s Treasure speaks to me on a spiritual level. It looks so stupid, and that’s why it’s perfect.

Also I can easily be sold on a game (as long as it actually looks good) if it’s presented in a perfectly goofy way, and Caelan Pollock & Nick Kaman from Aggro Crab are absolutely wonderful in their delivery. They are right, the people want crabs!

This is one of the best-named games I’ve ever seen for a number of reasons. One, it is what it is and gets straight to the point. Two, I have been saying for 1000 years that we should put a gun in an umbrella. It’s so crazy!

The second I saw ‘noir-punk action-adventure’, I was immediately hooked. But when that name came on the screen? “Wawaweewa”, as Borat would say. I’m all in, I would like it please. Thank you.

And those were some of my highlights of the first Nintendo Indie World showcase of this year, I freakin’ loved it! So much good stuff that I might as well cut everybody I know and love off for the year while I play everything! Very sad, but entirely necessary!

Which titles from today’s Nintendo Indie World showcase are you most excited for? Let us know!