See Games Differently

Watch Tenet On A Playdate, The Way Christopher Nolan Intended

David Smith

David Smith

Published 2 mins ago: May 5, 2022 at 11:45 am -
Filed to:christopher nolan
handheld consolesinternet culturememesplaydateretro consoletenet
Watch Tenet On A Playdate, The Way Christopher Nolan Intended
Image: @jkap on Twitter

With the Playdate handheld console now in the wild, user mods and hacks are starting to filter through to social media. Some people want to make games of their own for the cranktacular little device. Others want to see if they can get existing games running.

And some players, some players just want to watch the world burn.

Or, more accurately, some Playdate owners want to watch the 2020 Christopher Nolan spy film Tenet starring Robert Pattinson on the smallest, muddiest screen available.

Twitter user @jkap has successfully loaded Tenet onto their Playdate, where it can be played in full. As seen in the video, Jae can rewind or fast forward the video using the device’s talked-about crank. The screen itself is not an ideal place to watch any film, let alone one designed for IMAX screens like Tenet, but that’s kind of the point.

The joke of course is that Nolan famously insisted that Tenet release in movie theatres at what was the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States. His insistence that Tenet had to be seen in a theatre, an environment considered an ideal incubator for the virus. Nolan’s decision came in a moment when Warner Bros. was sending its slate of 2020 films to its streaming platform HBO Max, so people could watch in the safety of their own home. Nolan was pilloried online at the time and Tenet itself became an instant meme.

The Playdate has proven extremely popular among retro gaming enthusiasts, with preorders currently blowing out to 2023 for delivery.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.