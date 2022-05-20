See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: May 20, 2022 at 4:00 pm
Image: They Always Run

Friday, mates. Friday.

Once again, let’s throw out the question: What are you playing this weekend?

By the time you read this, I will actually be at home on the Gold Coast for my birthday, so I don’t know that I’ll be playing that much over the weekend, but I will be taking my Switch with me for the flights up and back. Obviously, being left alone with my thoughts for a two and a half hour flight is out of the question.

In that case, perhaps the better question is ‘What are you installing on your Switch for the flight?’ I’m desperate to get into They Always Run after catching sight of it while putting This Week In Games together on Monday. I’m also taking Nintendo Switch Sports with me because I mean, obviously.

Because I’ll be back home on the coast and seeing a few friends, I daresay someone’s going to break out Rock Band 3 for old time’s sake. I will likely be very drunk when this occurs.

Ruby is diving headfirst into Little Witch in the Woods, which just went into early access on Steam. This is obviously a game tailor-made for Ruby and I hope she has a nice time.

But how about you guys? Got anything on the Unplayed pile to tick off this weekend? Final Fantasy XIV fam, did you get a house this week? Scree, I know you got lucky. Tell us your plans in the comments below!

As always, thanks for hanging out with us this week, we appreciate you being here. Whatever you get up to this weekend, GLHF, stay safe, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

Comments

  • Taking a break from Genshin and Warframe for a while so revisiting some other games I haven’t had a chance to finish yet.
    Just finished Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart (Good fun) and now looking at Cyberpunk and Farcry 6.

  • We’re throwing a get together with our mates to play board games and watch numbers get bigger, hopefully concluding with the biggest liar losing the top job.

