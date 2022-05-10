Every Press Conference Replacing E3 And When You Can Watch Them In Australia

With only a month to go, it’s time to start planning our Definitely Not E3 2022 schedule. This year is a little different because there is no E3 conference to speak of. Instead, this year will see revolve around a slate of digital showcases and press conferences you can watch from home. To make things a bit easier, we’ve put together a comprehensive list of every Not E3 2022 conference that’s been confirmed so far in Australian times. Some currently have times, and some have only planted a flag on a specific date. Others haven’t even decided on a day yet.

E3 2022

Insert funeral dirge here. E3 is of course cancelled in 2022, with neither an in-person nor digital show going ahead as planned. Unfortunate, we know, but it’s 2022 – we don’t need E3 to have a good time. Numerous publishers and platforms are stepping over E3’s still-warm corpse to proceed with the expensive showcases and announcements they already had in the works.

Below, you’ll find times and dates for every confirmed Not E3 2022 press conference in Australian times.

Summer Games Fest 2022

Summer Games Fest has confirmed its dates for Friday, June 10.

Friday, June 10, 2022

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC: 4:00 AM AEST

NT, SA: 3:30 AM ACST

WA: 2:00 AM AWST

NZ: 6:00 AM NZST

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Monday, June 13, 2022

As a note, if you live in New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, or the ACT, the 13th is the Queen’s Birthday public holiday. Getting up at 3 AM is par for the course during E3 season, but to ask this of us on a public holiday. Xbox, I thought we were cool. We are being done astronomically dirty on this one. Anyway, here are the times.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC: 3:00 AM AEST

NT, SA: 2:30 AM ACST

WA: 1:00 AM AWST

NZ: 5:00 AM NZST

Future Games Show

Monday, June 13, 2022

Though the Future Gaming Show has confirmed it will return on Monday, June 13, it has not yet announced any confirmed times. We’ll update this section once they’ve staked their timeslot.

PC Gaming Show

The PC Gaming Show will return this year, also on Monday, June 13. Like the Future Games Show, it has not yet announced a confirmed timeslot. We’ll update this section once they do.

Wholesome Games Direct

Wholesome Games Direct has confirmed it will hold a June showcase in 2022. This is a showcase for indies of a particularly cute, cuddly, and family-friendly sort. If what you’re into is low-stress, low-intensity games with immaculate vibes, this is the showcase for you. We’ll update this section when Wholesome Games releases its 2022 itinerary.

Day of the Devs

Indie showcase Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition has been announced for 2022, but has not yet dropped any official dates or times. We’ll update this section once we have a confirmed timeslot.

EA Play Live

Bring the band back in, we need another funeral dirge. EA has confirmed that its EA Play Live event will not happen in 2022. Instead, EA says it will be revealing games from its forthcoming slate ‘when the time is right for them.’ That may mean it will hold a showcase later in the year, or simply roll out announcements as they come to hand.

Nintendo

Nintendo usually streams a full-length Nintendo Direct broadcast in June to forecast the year ahead. It’s fairly safe to say that it will continue that tradition. We’ll update this piece when we have confirmed timings.

Sony

Harder to say if Sony will have a State of Play broadcast. With its decision to step away from E3 and the media carnival around it, Sony now tends to march to the beat of its own drum. Generally, it holds fire for July or August, but if the spirit of Not E3 moves them and it does decide to screen a State of Play, we’ll make sure to add it here.

And the rest

Publishers that regularly hold E3 conferences and haven’t announced anything yet: Devolver Digital, Guerilla Collective, Ubisoft, and Square Enix. If/when these publishers stake their claim on a Not E3 2022 conference timeslot, we will update this piece with Australian times to reflect it.

Editor’s note: This piece can and should be considered a living document. If you see it return to the front page as we move closer to E3 season, it’s because we’ve added new information to it.