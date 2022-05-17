See Games Differently

Why I Still Love My GameCube

Mark Serrels

Published 33 mins ago: May 17, 2022 at 12:00 pm -
Filed to:gamecube
Nintendo
Why I Still Love My GameCube

I was poor, still waiting on my first paycheck, I couldn’t understand a single word on the box, but still… I bought it. I shelled the 24,000 Yen I couldn’t really spare, smiled politely at the sales clerk, and stumbled home in the dark with my brand new GameCube.

When history judges the GameCube, it won’t be judged kindly. The GameCube sold poorly; Super Mario Sunshine was arguably the weakest ‘canon’ Mario ever made, Wind Waker wasn’t for everyone. It was a console without direction, a trough in anticipation of a peak. The GameCube was the last straw for many — including my own brother, who never bought another Nintendo console again.

But, for me? It was a console I fell in love with; a console I fell in love playing. Some of my fondest memories are inextricably linked with the GameCube, to the extent that I can barely separate them from the games themselves.

I was living in Nagoya, Japan when I bought my GameCube, stumbling home in the dark, completely penniless. I had been living there for a single month.

It was May. I had just turned 22, I was alone in a strange country. Culture shock is a very real thing.

One of the first symptoms, in the very beginning, is a strong desire to remove yourself from your surroundings — to find respite from the culture you don’t understand, to avoid the difficult task of assimilation. Back then I thought I was buying my GameCube because I wanted to play Soul Calibur 2 — but what I really wanted was an excuse, something to procrastinate with. I didn’t want to engage. I wanted to disappear.

And it worked; for a short while at least. But there were obstacles: I could barely speak Japanese, let alone read it. A simple two player fighter was fun for a while, but it hardly gave me the respite I craved. I’d walk past video game stores — I’d look at Wind Waker in its small Japanese box, covered in Kanji I couldn’t read, and I’d feel such frustration. This was the game I wanted to play, so badly, but couldn’t. I’d simply walk past it, grumbling.

At the time I had no internet. I had to call my brother to post me English versions of Wind Waker, and Metroid Prime, along with a Freeloader — the disc that allowed importers to override region codes. I waited a month for them to arrive.

I’ll never forget the day the games hit my mailbox — In a brown envelope that I ripped to shreds in seconds. I followed the Freeloader instructions to the letter, placed the small Wind Waker disc into the tray and sat cross legged in front of the TV like I was 10 years old again; the perfect man child.

But then… nothing — a flickering black and white image on my outdated Japanese CRT. Completely unplayable. The disappointment was palpable; almost physical. What the hell is going on, I asked myself, why couldn’t I play?

I frantically cycled to the nearest internet cafe and did a Google search — turned out the version of the Freeloader my brother sent me was outdated and wouldn’t play the games I’d been so desperate for. I had to wait another month for the new Freeloader to arrive… it felt unbearable.

legend of zelda wind waker

By the time I was actually able to play Metroid Prime and Wind Waker, I no longer had that need to disappear. I had gotten through the first stage of culture shock and was knee deep in what experts call the ‘Honeymoon Phase’ — I had fallen in love with Japan, with the language, the politeness of the locals, the food. Everything.

I had made friends — I barely had time to spare. I didn’t need to play my GameCube, I just wanted to. So I made time.

I remember shopping with this cute girl — intelligent, friendly, drop dead gorgeous. Being the terrible human being I am, I barely gave her the time of day; constantly checking my watch, fidgety, distracted. Within an hour I was on the train home. All I wanted to do was play Wind Waker.

Three years later that cute girl was my wife. How the hell did I pull it off?

Well, partly down to the GameCube.

I wouldn’t say that my wife and I fell in love playing Pikmin, but it definitely played a part. It was the first time I ever introduced my wife to a video game.

“You’ll love this,” I said.

“Hmph,” she replied. “Looks boring.”

We spent hours playing the first Pikmin together, sharing tactics, laughing at each other. When Pikmin 2 came out we became ridiculously competitive over the multiplayer. I took it easy to begin with, letting every match feel relatively close. Within days, I had to scramble to keep up with her.

And then the next stage of culture shock.

After living in Japan for 18 months, I felt differently. I had become accustomed to living in another country, developed the survival mechanisms, gotten used to everyday life. It was at this point that enthusiasm began to wane, I started noticing things. Things I didn’t like.

Just little things — the subtle racism. I’d thought nothing of having to carry my ‘Gaijin Card’ initially (an Alien Registration Card) but after a year and a half I’d begun to resent it. I couldn’t shake the feeling that no matter how long I lived in Nagoya, there would always be things I couldn’t do, places I couldn’t visit — that’s what it means to be a foreigner in Japan.

The looks on the street; the Aliens-only seats on the train (complete with little Roswell style doodles designed) invented as a result Japanese reluctance to sit next to white people — seemed less like a cute cultural quirk and more like a strange form of blatant racism. The longer I stayed in the country, the stronger that feeling grew. I would always be an outsider.

So I became more insular. I played the GameCube. And then, months later, I left.

I still have my old Japanese GameCube; a little memory box I dust off, every now and then — to relive the nostalgia of being young, of feeling awkward, of falling in love. The games are like worn photographs; dated and frayed. They’re hardly perfect, and mean little to others, but I treasure them and the feelings that flood back as I play.

Today, the GameCube turns 20 in Japan, although it was released in Australia on May 17, 2002. It seems so long ago. History will most likely judge it harshly, but when I look back all I can remember is my own personal history. The games I played, what was going on in my own life as I played — the memories are so vivid that I physically wince… then I smile.

The GameCube: what a great little machine. Awkward, naive, misunderstood…

Life-changing.

This story has been updated to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the GameCube in Japan.

Comments

  • The Gamecube was the first console I bought myself, and I loved it to bits. I completely agree, history will judge it harshly, but I will always defend the gamecube!

    Reply

  • The Gamecube was my favourite console of last gen too, Mark. So many great exclusives (Double Dash is my favourite MK – still bust it out (through the Wii these days of course), and even cross-platform titles held their own. And The Wavebird as my first wireless controller added to the brilliance.

    Reply

  • Nice peice – mine was a present from my then girl friend and now wife, she made me have the purple one (indigo was it?!) because it was prettier haha 🙂 LOVED wind waker and RE4 by the way – amazing system, i even have gamboy advance attachment!

    Reply

  • A flat mate of mine had a gamecube, and oh how we derided him for it…

    And then, one night, alone in the lounge, I fired up windwaker….. I think I left the chair about 3 days later.

    Reply

  • I really loved the Gamecube too. I played it through my high school days with everyone telling me how sh*t it was. Such good games!

    Reply

  • My Gamecube came at a time where it had been out for a while but I couldn’t really afford one (I think they might have been $400 plus you’d have to buy a game). I had a PS2 but missed having Mario games to play, but then I heard that EB was putting them on sale for $200 so I scrambled there with my meagre savings and bought myself a little black one with Mario Sunshine.

    I loved that little console, like most Nintendo consoles I really just got it for the 1st party games, but I list Wind Waker as one of my most favourite games ever.

    Reply

  • I loved my gamecube, I was at the midnight launch EB ran at Chadstone. There were certainly some great titles on it. I was disapointed with the version of Wave Race released on it compared to the 64 version, actually the 64 version of Wave Race would probably make a good 3DS game. I did enjoy Sunshine but it was probably the only Mario game I started and never finished.

    The GBA link cable idea was interesting, I used it with Wind Waker to talk to Tinkle but because I would play Wind Waker for hours on end and the GBA had to be turned on and running off batteries the whole time, batteries of course would run flat. The Wii U screen controller idea actually reminded me of the GBA / Link Cable when they first announced it.

    On the subject of Gamecube, a cousin of mine got given an old gamecube recently and ended up borrowing my digital cable because they seem to be pretty hard to come by these days unless you pay a fortune. If anyone knows if you can still pick up cheat digital cables for these things, that would be ace.

    Reply

    • The GBA controllers for Crystal Chronicles was just amazing – having your own little screen on your controller that give you specific info that your multiplayer friend couldn’t see and vice versa.

      Reply

  • The best games of last generation were all on ‘cube, in my opinion, because they were different. They were exciting. They were Nintendo.
    And I must be one of the only people who loved Sunshine – with a disclaimer, though – apart from Mario Land on Gameboy, it was the first Mario I really got stuck into, and so its flaws fade into the backgnd of the overall experience.
    Metroid Prime is yet to be beaten for a seasmless blend of control, gameplay, art direction and immersion, in my opinion.

    Reply

      • I could never get through the lava stage at the end – also the last Shine in Pianta Village is so frustratingly hard that I gave up, otherwise it is a fantastic game, though only 8 worlds or so compared to Mario 64’s 16 is probably why the game is considered a dissappointment, Wind Waker had a similar criticism – not enough dungeons – but I still played the hell out of it and finished it!

        Reply

  • I never quite understood why the GC got that rapport, I loved it – the first one I got from Japan with a bunch of games all in Japanese, I fondly remember playing most of Pikmin in Japanese and somehow it was even more fun having to work it all out without being able to read anything. Wind Waker, Wave Race, Super Monkey Ball, they were all incredibly smooth and vivid and like nothing I had ever had on my tv before. (also Resident Evil remake, which was and still is absolutely incredible). CG showed me a whole world of quirky games and taught me that games can be so much more than grey corridors and the back of a car.

    Reply

  • I was a Nintendo boy who started on a NES – Nintendo lost me about a year or two in the 64’s life to Sony. I’ve never even touched a Gamecube. I’ve seen them though. I always do feel like I’ve missed out a little. When they were current and I’d switched to PSX, I looked at them with nothing but scorn.

    Although the amount of people with fond memories of them makes me pretty sure I missed out on something special. Maybe it might be time for me to look on eBay for one? Possibly!

    Reply

  • Still have mine to this day. Haven’t used it though due to the Wii’s backwards compatibility. Still love the games. My brother and I have had so many close games of Mario Golf toadstool tour. My only regret is not buying the Mario Tennis that was released for GC. Ah well. Wind Waker tonight!

    Reply

  • The whole time I read through this I couldn’t help but feel for your culture shock haha, I am 22 and moved to Shanghai randomly – And yeah, culture shock hits hard.

    Reply

  • I loved my little purple rectangular prism.
    And Windwaker was boss. Totally great game, even if it did have all that ocean crossing and triumph forks finding. Admittedly the style was a bit of a turn off -initially-, it was something that grew on you. I remember when I got my copy I slapped that disc in the ‘Cube as fast as possible just so I could play… Ocarina of Time. It wasn’t until I had 100%’d it that I considered giving Windwaker a go, lol.

    I also pissed many many many hours of youth away on Smash Brothers Melee. That game had so much. And then there were the Metroid Primes, my first proper forays into the Metroid universe (for shame!).

    The Gamecube was a great guy.

    Reply

  • An interesting read. It’s fascinating the bonds we have with our consoles. For me it was with the PS1 and PS2.
    The PS2 was my console of choice last gen and I loved it.

    Reply

  • The little Cube that could. I loved my GameCube, still do. And now it gets even more love in my daughter’s bedroom where she is currently experiencing a love-affair with Wind Waker.

    Reply

    • That is awesome, you get to live it again through someone else! The wind waker had the most amazing feeling of exploration and freedom, the perfect balance between guidance and faith in the player’s intelligence and curiosity – I have more fond memories of just moving the camera around whilst sailing and listening to that music than I do of the most entire games.

      Reply

  • Most of my favourite gaming memories are from my time with the GameCube, and the N64 before it. They were simpler times, back when I almost completely ignored all other gaming platforms, and could only afford to buy a couple of games a year…but boy did I get my money’s worth.

    I really miss being able to devote my attention to just one video game until I have completely sucked it dry. These days I pay far too much attention to game news, and as soon as the next big hyped up title is released, that’s all I want to play, and everything else suddenly seems boring. Curse my short attention span.

    Reply

    • I totally agree. For me it started with Sonic 2 on the Megadrive. I played that game to death. Then with games like Ocarina of Time or Metroid Prime, you wouldn’t think about any other game for weeks and months. Your conversations with friends at school were all about Ocarina of Time, all the little things we never even notice now. In a way, Steam and other similar ideas make it so easy to get games cheaply, and there’s always something on sale so you rarely have the chance to get stuck into a game like the old days. I just played through Skyward Sword, but with the final boss battle behind me, I doubt I’ll go through and search for the additional quests. There’s just no time. Too many other games I haven’t played through yet. Not exactly sure when I started feeling pressured by this awesome hobby?!

      Reply

      • I was thinking tha same thing the other day! Everytime is see a sale on steam or a new rpg comes out i’m all over it! Then i feel guilty when i look at my shelf and steam game list and promise not to buy another one…doesnt last too long! Haha

        Reply

  • I bought my Game-Cube when Resident Evil 4 came out , it cost me $70 from Gametraders with a wavebird controller no less.Ironicly RE4 cost more than the system I bought just to play it.

    Reply

  • Thus far history seems to be judging it far more kindly than when last generation was actually happening, honestly I can’t see anyone but business majors or people that only think in terms of money judging it harshly at all, it had a great many of the best games ever to grace our lives.
    I also can’t believe you thought Sunshine was weak 0_O. I challenge you Mark, to go and play Mario 64, and Sunshine side by side, and use all your objective journalism skills to compare, Sunshine really is the better game, it just doesn’t have the same nostalgia effect on most.

    Also, best console ever. SNES comes close for me, but that purple box is still the go to machine for my mates and I.

    Reply

    • I’d say it’s not that Sunshine was bad, just that it didn’t feel as revolutionary.
      It also didn’t feel as large as you were almost always in the same environment (unlike 64 or Galaxy where every level felt very different).

      Also: “Shine Get!”

      Reply

  • You forgot the part about how it had the most comfortable controller of anything before or since.
    Seriously, any Wii game that takes Gamecube controllers I want to buy just to use the controllers more.

    Also Smash Melee was a fantastic game.
    And the Metroid Primes.
    And Wind Waker was almost perfect.
    Also Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem.

    Reply

    • I can’t believe we had to get to the second page of comments before someone mentioned Eternal Darkness – for shame people!
      +1 for Eternal Darkness, +1 for the controllers
      The Cube was my first ever console, and I still don’t know why it sold so poorly, it was always our party console, a great many shenanigans were had with Zelda Four Swords and the awesome Pacman Vs!

      Reply

      • Yeah I was wondering when someone was going to mention Eternal Darkness. That game was amazing. I was just about to reset the console during the blue screen of death moment…. A total mind f@ck.

        Unfortunately my wind waker accidentally got traded to EBs in the wrong case….still have the bonus disk though.

        Reply

  • Came home from school and saw my sis playing it. Couldn’t believe we got one. Anyone here remember luigis mansion? I got absolutely hooked on that back in the day. Also Mario kart double dash, great time playing with my family.

    Reply

  • I still remember getting my GameCube. I was 10 years old, and I had recently played Luigi’s Mansion at my cousins house. I knew I simply had to have one. So my brother and I saved for months, I have no idea how we came up with the money (mum must have been paying us insane amounts to do jobs around the house) and we finally went to Big W and got one. We settled on Smash Bros. Melee, as we wisely thought a multiplayer game would suit us better – I don’t think I’ve played any game as much as that one. We did have to get a MadCatz second controller though as we didn’t have enough for a Nintendo one; that was a terrible decision. It broke within a few weeks.
    I never did end up getting Luigi’s Mansion, but I’ll always love that game for inspiring me to work hard for a GameCube.

    Reply

  • I’ve always paid for my own games and hardware but the GameCube was pretty much the first console I brought with real world cash. Overall it’s probably one of the first times the way games age really stood out personally for me. A book or a painting can last an entire lifetime, even the Atari through SNES retain a certain level of charm, but I can’t play my GameCube anymore.
    It seems that the GameCube (and I’d assume PS2 and XBOX) crossed a line. The games don’t feel primitive while I play so I can’t tune out the primitive graphics. Metroid Prime is probably one of the greatest games ever made but I can’t get past the graphics. Oddly enough I’m fine with Playstation and N64.
    My theory is that when I’m playing an N64 game I’m glossing over things left, right and center. Most of the games are still experimenting with 3D so I’m working hard to ignore that there’s no camera control. My mind switches to the ‘just ignore it, you’re playing Ocarina of Time!’ mode.
    Meanwhile on the GameCube or Wii the games play properly in almost all areas. The games even use almost identical button layouts and everything (at least on the GameCube, PS2 and XBOX). So my mindset never gets into the right gear to just ignore the graphics. The game feels broken because a game that plays like Mario Sunshine shouldn’t look that way.

    Reply

  • I love my GameCube, and it still gets played (albeit only occasionally) to this day.
    One Christmas (two years or so after it came out) my entire family pooled together to get one for me. It was a black console and it was awesome. They got a copy of Spawn: Armageddon with it and being so incredibly excited, I didn’t care that I had no memory card…. Until I had played the first hour or two about 10 times. I think it was on the 28th when my parents took me down to the shops, and I bought one with some money my extended family gave me.

    That little unit has so many memories tied to it, likewise with my PS2 (the first console I bought with my own saved money). This piece has made me realise just how many memories I pin to games and consoles.

    I still stand by my beleif that the GameCube was a great system, with a fantastic controller. It was a shame it didn’t get the support it needed.

    Reply

  • Loved the Gamecube – There was something about the console itself that had character, this neat little package of gaming goodness which spawned some awesome classic and original games.

    Reply

  • F-Zero GX was reason enough for me to get a GameCube. I bought some other games for it, but that was the system-selling game for me.

    Hoping that they bring the franchise back with online play on Wii U!

    Reply

  • Metroid Prime was amazing. It did however spoil me so that when I played Halo over a year later it seemed horrible and inept.

    Reply

  • My GameCube was the party machine on campus, forget Xbox or ps2, with mates around the GameCube all the way!

    Reply

  • and this is why nintendo hates change….. people got raised on their crap and its always about nostalgia.

    Most of their games are just the same thing remade over and over

    Reply

    • You’d be hard pressed to find other companies rehashed series where the actual games are good though. Even without the nostalgia every Zelda and Mario are still great fun to play.

      And since when are they afraid of change? When the Gamecube couldn’t compete they decided to make the Wii… a big change indeed.

      Reply

  • Mark,
    Love the gamecube, great games – still have them .

    Interested in your comment
    “there would always be things I couldn’t do, places I couldn’t visit”
    is it still the same?

    Is it still like this?

    Reply

  • Mario kart: double dash!! Is still the best Mario kart. Game cube is still awesome, I love pn03 and Pikmin and the controllers that make brawl on the Wii so much better 🙂

    Reply

    • I made the mistake of buying pn03 despite the terrible reviews. The biggest regret I have ever bought. It was terrible. Her jumping around was cool to look at for 5 minutes until you realise that its the same enemies and levels just repeated over and over and over again.

      Reply

      • Yeaaaah I know but I still liked it! The music helped a lot and I loved how she moved, tapping her foot as she shot and pirouette dodging attacks 🙂

        Reply

  • That’s it… From now on unless an article contains the words MARK and SERRELS, I’m not reading!

    Everything you write dude, is awesome!

    Reply

    • It’s true, I often look for that name at the top of Kotaku articles……if it says Mark Serrels, it has my attention.

      Reply

  • I love my Gamecube. Of course it has been supplanted in its cabinet position thanks to the Wii.

    BUT THE DREAMCAST STAYS

    Reply

  • The venerable GameCube ended up being my second home gaming console, the first being the graybox PlayStation I received as a gift.
    It’s funny. Around the time of the GC’s launch, I had been thinking of getting a PS2 (but they still very costly at the time). I remember attending an event at the Moore Park Harvey Norman, and I think Charles Martinet was there doing the voices for Mario and Wario. He was also signing Super Mario Sunshine posters (albeit signing them as Mario)- that poster still hangs on my wall to this day.
    So, I got the console and Sunshine as part of a bundle. Aside from a brief experience with SML on the old Game Boy, this was the first Mario game I ever played. It’s hard to describe how I felt about it now, but it was definitely fun and challenging- a very beautiful game graphically as well (I wonder what people thought of the full voice acting in the cutscenes though?).
    The multiplayer games were fun too- Mario Kart and Smash Bros. Melee were a blast to play with friends (Mario Party 4 as well).
    A childhood friend of mine had the US version of Wind Waker, and told me of how great the game was. I borrowed it off him (alongside the required FreeLoader disc), and managed to get through most of the game. Also tried the Tingle functions thanks to the GBA-to-GC cable. Great game it was. Also had a blast with Pokemon Colosseum and the Paper Mario game.
    After a trip to the US myself, I got my hands on SMA3: SMB3 for the GBA, and it came with some e-Reader cards. I had later got the Game Boy Player attachment, as well as an e-Reader. The power-up cards contained on the e-Reader cards proved to be a valuable resource during the tougher parts of the game.
    I really liked the idea of the GBA to GC linkage- an old friend of mine had the GC version of Mario Golf, and I had the GBA version. It was great being able to import your moulded character in the GBA version into the GC version, and I found it sad that they didn’t do something similar when the GBA and GC Mario Tennis games came out.
    If I have any regrets about the GameCube, it’s that I missed out on a number of great games, especially Luigi’s Mansion, the Metroid Prime series and Zelda Four Swords. If I had the chance, I probably would try to buy them.
    My GameCube (and the Game Boy Player) now sits back in the box where I first got it in, still with the Harvey Norman stickers stuck to it (399.00AUD) ever since I got the Wii, as it was backwards compatible with GameCube games. The controllers still live on, however, since I use ’em in Mario Kart Wii and SSBB- I rarely use the other control schemes.
    Whilst the original Game Boy and PlayStation marked the beginning of my interest in gaming, it was Nintendo’s GameCube, and Super Mario Sunshine, that really fostered that interest.

    Reply

  • OMFG I LOVED MY BLACK GAMECUBE!!!

    @Blackhawk – do I remember Luigi’s Mansion? Hell yeah!

    Sitting right in front of my is the following:

    Metroid Prime
    Metroid Prime 2
    Resident Evil (original remake)
    Super Monkey Ball
    Star Wars Rogue Leader
    Pikmin (want to get the new Wii play control ones)
    Metal Arms (what? it was cheap)
    Super Mario Sunshine
    Wave Race Blue Storm (Still think Splashdown was the better series)
    Luigi’s Mansion
    Twilight Princess (that one was hard to find, it was mostly Wii versions at the time)
    Wind Waker (with Ocarina of Time)
    Animal Crossing (not sure what the fuss was all about)
    Paper Mario: Thousand Year Door

    Reply

  • I dont care what anyone else thinks… The Cube to this day is my favorite console! Followed by Snes, then megadrive with the NES very close behind.

    LOVE YOU CUBE!!!!!!! <3

    Reply

  • I do appreciate that you are writing articles for grown ups, articles that are brilliant and talk about gaming and life stories we can relate to. This are some of the reasons why a lot of “older” gamers read Kotaku.au and why you get awards.

    Re GameCube, won a Mario Kart tournament against some Dutchies during my exchange studies, that made it pretty special.

    Reply

  • I remember when I got my GameCube. I had just moved into my own unit and in a sense this was my first big purchase (granted I was using a layby type system that allowed me to pay it off while still in my possession). I got Eternal Darkness and Luigi’s Mansion with it 🙂 That first night I started playing I got sucked into Eternal Darkness. I vaguely remember my friends leaving quietly LOL Eternal Darkness was such a brilliant game, I had never played such a game before (I secretly hope for a 3DS port, or Wii U “classics” download or sequel of some sort!) and thought it was brilliant! I played other games of course: Mario Sunshine (was ok, rage quit over the stupid timed events/races), Metroid Prime (was great!), Smash Bros, Mario Kart, Mario Party, Wind Waker (I admit, I have not finished Wind Waker, due to the massive search quest, but otherwise I loved the art style), Lost Kingdoms, Baten Kaitos, and others 🙂 There were some quality games on the system! It’s a pity it didn’t do so well 🙁

    Reply

    • I want to expand on that premise.
      Not only has the GCN left me with my most lasting gaming memories but it was also the console that introduced me to many of my favorite franchises such as Zelda, Fire Emblem and Metorid (I know I was a bit behind the times, but since then I’ve gone back and played many of the retro titles).
      The GCN took me from just a kid with a SNES as a toy, to a lover of games and for that I’m thankful.

      Reply

  • Great article Mark! My favourite GameCube memory is Metroid Prime.

    The moment the amazing menu screen loaded up with Kenji Yamamoto’s spine tingling theme in the background I knew I was in for something special, and what followed was hands down my favourite gaming experience of last gen. Immersive, atmospheric, and utterly Metroid – I WAS Samus Aran!

    Retro Studio’s showed the world how much awesome could fit on a little GameCube disk and I’ll never forget it.

    Reply

  • I remember when I first bought a Gamecube. Ended up selling it because I was broke and stupid. But I’ve managed to get another one and I will never part with it again!
    I never even touched a FPS style game until Metroid Prime. I still love that game. Mario Kart Double Dash still is one of my favourite Mario Karts. LOVED the Paper Mario game.
    I remember buying The Wind Waker from K-Mart and they gave me the limited edition classic Zelda disc (the one with the original NES games and both 64 titles on it) for free because they had extra copies. Stupidly sold that not thinking at all… Luckily my best mate found it on eBay (for a hefty price if I remember) and got it back for my birthday!
    And my favourite RPG game came out on the Cube (and on the ps2 in Japan I believe), Tales of Symphonia. I always thought it had a brilliant story and gameplay and I’ve never gotten tired of it.

    Reply

  • Japanese community service announcement: the seats on the trains are actually priority for the disabled/elderly (the pic is of a funny shaped seat, not a alien…)

    Also, I loved my GC!!

    Reply

  • Gamecube was a fantastic console. Far superior to the N64 and Wii after it. It had, in my humble opinion, the finest Zelda game created. It showcased the rebirth of Metroid. Pikmin was one of the most original games in it’s generation and is still a hoot to play. Paper Mario was an excellent diversion from the standard Mario fare. All in all it has a fantastic Legacy. I still have mine.

    Reply

  • my favourite all time computer/console. great cpu, great ram, great video card and quiet. perfect example of how to make a hardy and rock solid 60fps 3d and effects console. 4 player and and lan. best controller. what else to say?

    Reply

  • I loved Sunshine, Rebel Assault and Pikmin. I eventually fell for the Xbox but I stilled love my ‘Cube.

    Reply
