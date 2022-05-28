Winnie The Pooh Enters The Public Domain, Immediately Becomes A Serial Killer

It’s been said that you can make a movie out of basically anything, and it’s hard to refute that claim after the success of seemingly silly movie ideas involving comic strip characters or restaurant mascots. But can you do it with a horror version of Winnie the Pooh?

That’s what we’re due to find out pretty soon. Now that early stories of A.A. Milne’s creation have entered the public domain after being previously owned by Disney, someone’s decided to test this theory by splicing Winnie into a movie where he’s a serial killer. Outstanding.

Thanks to the upcoming horror flick Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey, you’ll finally get to see that beloved fictional character you grew up with live in a dark and gritty setting where he slices people up for a laugh. Details on what exactly this movie will entail are scarce, but according to director Rhys Frake-Waterfield, who also co-wrote and produced the film, Winnie (Craig David-Dowsett) and Piglet (Chris Cordell) will being “going on a rampage” after they were abandoned by a college age Christopher Robin. “Because they’ve had to fend for themselves, they become quite feral,” he explained to Variety. “They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.”

Blood & Honey is being produced by London-based company Jagged Edge, whose previous works include The Legend of Jack & Jill and The Curse of Humpty Dumpty. It’s clearly got an indie horror box it’s sticking to, which could potentially make for a fascinating watch, if you’re into that sort of thing? When asked about the Disney of it all by Variety, Waterfield admitted that he tried to be “extremely careful” with his film to avoid stepping on the corporation’s exclusive interpretation of Pooh and friends. Because the film is based on the 1962 version of Winnie that’s in the public domain, that means supporting characters who are still under copyright — like Tigger — won’t be showing up in the movie. That said, there’ll be Easter eggs like a tombstone for Eeyore, a thing I never thought I would have to type in my life.

The appeal of Blood & Honey will depend entirely on if you’re willing to meet the movie halfway on its premise, and aren’t immediately turned off by the idea of children’s characters being turned into murderers or having some dark, edgy backstory. The internet was filled with that sort of thing just a decade or so ago, and this feels like it’s very much pulling from that same cloth. Still, this may be all in the execution, pun intended, so perhaps the finished product will be worth seeing on a Friday night in the near future. The movie does have a distributor, but not a release date as of yet.

[via IGN]

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.