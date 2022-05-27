See Games Differently

Cross-Faction Play A.K.A World Peace Will Come To WoW Next Week

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: May 27, 2022 at 12:00 pm -
They will be besties. (Image: Blizzard / Kotaku Australia)

The good times will soon be among us, as we don’t have long to wait for a big angry green fella called Gurktug to be friends with just a regular average joe called Normalguy Everyman in World of Warcraft.

We’ve known for a few months now that Blizzard, after 17 long years of no cross-race bestiedom, is finally deciding to let Gnomeo & Juliet fight some fucked up lizard with, specifically, the Goblin from Frogger: The Great Quest.

Are you excited for this in World of Warcraft? (Image: Disney / Konami / Kotaku Australia)

Now, thanks to some content update notes from Blizzard Entertainment, we know that this friendship between the ‘goodies’ and the ‘baddies’ will be possible from May 31st 2022, which is just next week! Wahoo!

Of course, the news doesn’t come without some exceptions. The patch notes detail the instances of cross-faction play as follows:

  • Players are now able to directly invite members of the opposite faction to a party if you have a BattleTag or Real ID friendship, or if you are members of a cross-faction WoW Community.
  • Premade Groups in the Group Finder listings for Mythic dungeons, raids, or rated arena/RBGs are now open to applicants of both factions, though the group leader may choose to restrict the listing to same-faction applicants if they so choose.
  • WoW Communities now have the option to be cross-faction, while Guilds will remain single-faction.
  • Random matchmade activities like Heroic dungeons, Skirmishes, or Random Battlegrounds will all remain same-faction.
  • The following instances are not cross-faction:
    • Trial of the Champion
    • Trial of the Crusader
    • Vault of Archavon
    • Icecrown Citadel
    • Baradin Hold
    • Siege of Boralus
    • Battle of Dazar’alor
    • Darkmaul Citadel (Exile’s Reach dungeon)

So yeah, basically we can’t simply have it all. It’s hard to say concretely why they’re doing this now after not allowing for cross-faction play forever, but this and the whole ‘you can shift into How To Train Your Dragon mode now‘ makes me feel like they are throwing anything they can at the game to try and get people back into playing it.

That’s not to say that World of Warcraft is truly in its flop era, but the game has been going for almost 18 years now. Unless you truly go goblin mode and give people what they’ve been asking for for years, they’re going to throw up a deuces and bail.

The Shadowlands 9.2.5 content update will arrive for World of Warcraft on May 31st, 2022.

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

  • Everything they’ve shown lately has come off as reactive, and not as being part of some grand design of a game developer who has a competent vision.

    It all reeks of patching a sinking ship in the hopes of keeping it afloat another day.

    Shadowlands was the final nail that sent things into a tailspin and now its, “Ooooh shiny dragons to fly in the next expansion! Just ignore all those dragon mounts you’ve had for years…” or, “Now everyone can play with everyone just so you can actually find groups on that dying wasteland you call a server!” all just to help bail more water for Blizzard.

    The art team are basically the only ones that don’t deserve to be on the same sinking ship with those who brought us shitty decisions and systems time after time. All while they remained monumentally arrogant about how their decisions and systems were fantastic, and that it must be all the players who were wrong even though those players were giving boatloads of feedback (in some cases even providing hard numbers proving how wrong some things were) that got flat out ignored.

    Reply

