See Games Differently

A Dunkey Tribute Appeared In The AEW Rampage Audience

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: June 27, 2022 at 1:20 pm -
Filed to:aew
all elite wrestlingdunkeyvideogamedunkeywrestling
A Dunkey Tribute Appeared In The AEW Rampage Audience
Image: videogamedunkey / AEW / Kotaku Australia

All-Elite Wrestling is no stranger to gamer content.

The wrestling company has seen many a video game reference in its time, most recently the spotting of my friend Lechonk as a poster in the AEW audience.

Aside from that, we also know that the roster of AEW is packed to the brim with gamers, including folks like Adam Cole and Nyla Rose. Anybody else remember when Kenny Omega entered the ring as Sans from Undertale, complete with Megalovania playing in the background? I personally will never forget that.

At the most recent AEW Rampage, however, we saw something beautiful. Something gaming related, but even more deep-cut. For a brief moment, we saw a ‘More Dunkey’ poster in the crowd.

aew dunkey
Image: AEW / Kotaku Australia

If you were unaware, this poster is a reference to YouTuber Dunkey a.k.a videogamedunkey. Specifically, the ending clip of all his videos.

It also seems like Dunkey acknowledged the appearance of the sign after retweeting a tweet about it when AEW Rampage aired on Saturday.

Another tweet reveals that the sign was made by and belongs to Julian Salas, who made the sign to represent Dunkey as ‘a Milkwaukee legend’.

And they’re absolutely right. Dunkey is a Milkwaukee legend. The guy is easily one of the best video game critics going, and his game coverage is second to none. Absolute king shit.

Want to watch it for yourself, or simply get amongst the AEW glory? Here’s an explainer on how you can watch All-Elite Wrestling in Australia on FITE.tv.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.