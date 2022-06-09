Aussie-Made Game Cult Of The Lamb Gets Release Date, New Footage

Devolver Digital’s Marketing Countdown To Marketing started off their show by giving us what we all wanted: a release date for Cult of the Lamb.

Cult of the Lamb is an upcoming title by Australian developer Massive Monster, being published by Devolver Digital. While we knew previously that the game existed, and that it would be coming to consoles as well as PC, the question on everybody’s lips has been, “When the frick is Cult of the Lamb coming out?!”

Thankfully, a new trailer released at part of 2022’s Summer Games Fest has revealed that Cult of the Lamb will be hitting PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on August 11th, 2022. Oh my god, that’s so close! Good lord almighty, that’s only two months away! Praise be the lamb!

Cult of the Lamb will be a 2D roguelite dungeon crawler, seemingly with hints of farming sim gameplay. As explained by my editor David previously:

“Players control a possessed lamb who is saved from certain doom by a mysterious stranger. In return for their life, the lamb must build a loyal following in the stranger’s name, felling false prophets and recruiting fresh disciples into their new Cult. Every journey into the game’s wider world grows more and more challenging. Roving hordes of enemies and rival cults lie in wait for the moment to cut you down to size.”

And of course, the good goofy goobers over at Devolver Digital has blessed us with a new trailer.

The game was originally announced at Gamescom last year, and the console release was announced at Steam Next Fest this year. Massive Monster have been working on Cult of the Lamb in collaboration with VicScreen, an absolute trailbazer in terms of state government supporting Australian-made games.

And now, we have a Cult of the Lamb release date. You can now pre-order Cult of the Lamb on all platforms for it’s release date of August 11th, 2022.