See Games Differently

Aussie-Made Game Cult Of The Lamb Gets Release Date, New Footage

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: June 10, 2022 at 8:22 am -
Filed to:aussie made games
cult of the lambdevolver digitaldevolver digital's marketing countdown to marketingindieindie gamesroguelitevicscreen
Aussie-Made Game Cult Of The Lamb Gets Release Date, New Footage
Image: Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital’s Marketing Countdown To Marketing started off their show by giving us what we all wanted: a release date for Cult of the Lamb.

Cult of the Lamb is an upcoming title by Australian developer Massive Monster, being published by Devolver Digital. While we knew previously that the game existed, and that it would be coming to consoles as well as PC, the question on everybody’s lips has been, “When the frick is Cult of the Lamb coming out?!”

Thankfully, a new trailer released at part of 2022’s Summer Games Fest has revealed that Cult of the Lamb will be hitting PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on August 11th, 2022Oh my god, that’s so close! Good lord almighty, that’s only two months away! Praise be the lamb!

Cult of the Lamb will be a 2D roguelite dungeon crawler, seemingly with hints of farming sim gameplay. As explained by my editor David previously:

“Players control a possessed lamb who is saved from certain doom by a mysterious stranger. In return for their life, the lamb must build a loyal following in the stranger’s name, felling false prophets and recruiting fresh disciples into their new Cult. Every journey into the game’s wider world grows more and more challenging. Roving hordes of enemies and rival cults lie in wait for the moment to cut you down to size.”

And of course, the good goofy goobers over at Devolver Digital has blessed us with a new trailer.

The game was originally announced at Gamescom last year, and the console release was announced at Steam Next Fest this year. Massive Monster have been working on Cult of the Lamb in collaboration with VicScreen, an absolute trailbazer in terms of state government supporting Australian-made games.

And now, we have a Cult of the Lamb release date. You can now pre-order Cult of the Lamb on all platforms for it’s release date of August 11th, 2022.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.