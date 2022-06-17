See Games Differently

Sweet Screens Are Made Of These EOFY Gaming Monitor Deals

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 2 hours ago: June 17, 2022 at 1:25 pm -
Filed to:acer
dealsdellebayEOFYeofy 22EOFY SALESmonitorsamsung
Sweet Screens Are Made Of These EOFY Gaming Monitor Deals
Image: iStock/gorodenkoff
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

This year’s end of financial sales are in full swing now, with plenty of red hot deals popping up almost daily. You can find our full round-up of the best EOFY offers for tech and gaming here, but if you’re specifically after a brand new monitor, then the good news is that we’ve collected the best screen deals for you.

A few highlight offerings include Dell taking up to 40% off its monitors (Alienware included) and Samsung slashing its screens by up to 58%. If you’re not sure what kind of screen you need, you can check out our tips for buying a new monitor here.

If your home office space also doubles as your PC gaming setup, you might also be able to claim your brand new monitor on your upcoming tax return (as a partial deduction, at least).

Here are the best EOFY offers for gaming monitors that you can pick up right now.

The best EOFY gaming monitor sales in Australia

Acer’s EOFY monitor sales

Sweet Screens Are Made Of These EOFY Gaming Monitor Deals
Image: Acer

Bing Lee’s EOFY monitor sales

Sweet Screens Are Made Of These EOFY Gaming Monitor Deals
Image: Lenovo

Dell’s EOFY monitor sales

dell eofy monitor sale
Image: Dell

eBay’s EOFY monitor sales

LG eofy monitor sale
Image: LG

Samsung’s EOFY monitor sales

samsung eofy monitor sale
Image: Samsung

Want more EOFY deals?

Check out more savings below:

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris is an E-Commerce Editor who works across Pedestrian Group’s many titles. He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.