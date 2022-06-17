Sweet Screens Are Made Of These EOFY Gaming Monitor Deals

This year’s end of financial sales are in full swing now, with plenty of red hot deals popping up almost daily. You can find our full round-up of the best EOFY offers for tech and gaming here, but if you’re specifically after a brand new monitor, then the good news is that we’ve collected the best screen deals for you.

A few highlight offerings include Dell taking up to 40% off its monitors (Alienware included) and Samsung slashing its screens by up to 58%. If you’re not sure what kind of screen you need, you can check out our tips for buying a new monitor here.

If your home office space also doubles as your PC gaming setup, you might also be able to claim your brand new monitor on your upcoming tax return (as a partial deduction, at least).

Here are the best EOFY offers for gaming monitors that you can pick up right now.

The best EOFY gaming monitor sales in Australia

Acer’s EOFY monitor sales

Bing Lee’s EOFY monitor sales

Dell’s EOFY monitor sales

eBay’s EOFY monitor sales

Samsung’s EOFY monitor sales

