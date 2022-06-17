Sweet Screens Are Made Of These EOFY Gaming Monitor Deals

This year’s end of financial sales are in full swing now, with plenty of red hot deals popping up almost daily. You can find our full round-up of the best EOFY offers for tech and gaming here, but if you’re specifically after a brand new monitor, then the good news is that we’ve collected the best screen deals for you.
A few highlight offerings include Dell taking up to 40% off its monitors (Alienware included) and Samsung slashing its screens by up to 58%. If you’re not sure what kind of screen you need, you can check out our tips for buying a new monitor here.
If your home office space also doubles as your PC gaming setup, you might also be able to claim your brand new monitor on your upcoming tax return (as a partial deduction, at least).
Here are the best EOFY offers for gaming monitors that you can pick up right now.
The best EOFY gaming monitor sales in Australia
Acer’s EOFY monitor sales
- Acer Nitro VG0 28″ 4K UHD Gaming Monitor – now $399 (down from $599)
- Acer Nitro XZ70U P 27″ VA Curved Gaming Monitor – now $349 (down from $499)
- Acer Nitro XF273 S 27″ FHD Gaming Monitor – now $449 (down from $499)
Bing Lee’s EOFY monitor sales
- Lenovo G34w-10 34″ WLED Ultra-Wide Curved Gaming Monitor – now $599 (down from $669)
- Lenovo 27″ G27c-10 FHD WLED Curved Gaming Monitor – now $349 (down from $449)
- MSI Optix G32C432″ FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $399 (down from $449)
- Samsung 49″ QLED Gaming Monitor – now $1,595 (down from $1,799)
Dell’s EOFY monitor sales
- Alienware 27 QHD Gaming Monitor – now $809.39 (down from $1,348.99)
- Alienware 27 FHD Gaming Monitor – now $539.40 (down from $899)
- Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $398.99 (down from $598.99)
- Dell 27 FHD Gaming Monitor – now $324.36 (down from $499)
- Dell 32 FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $351.75 (down from $469)
- Dell 34 WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $539.40 (down from $899)
eBay’s EOFY monitor sales
- AOC 24 LED Gaming Monitor – now $171.20 with the promo code SAFY20 (down from $289)
- LG UltraGear 32 QHD HDR Gaming Monitor – now $319.20 with the promo code SAFY20 (down from $399)
- LG UltraGear 32 FHD Gaming Monitor – now $ 276 with the promo code SAFY20 (down from $345)
- LG UltraGear 27 FHD Gaming Monitor – now $284 with the promo code SAFY20 (down from $355)
- MSI Optix 32 FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $279.20 with the promo code SAFY20 (down from $349)
- MSI Optix 27 FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $239.20 with the promo code SAFY20 (down from $299)
Samsung’s EOFY monitor sales
- Samsung 32″ Odyssey G50A QHD Gaming Monitor – now $649 (down from $799)
- Samsung 27″ Odyssey G52A QHD Gaming Monitor – now $299 (down from $719)
- Samsung 27″ CR500 Curved Monitor – now $209 (down from $299)
