The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Published 3 hours ago: June 1, 2022 at 9:50 am -
Image: Sega
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.

Today’s highlights include the Immortals Fenyx Rising for $19, Neo: The World Ends With You for $36 and Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles for $44.

Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.

Nintendo Switch gaming deals

pokemon legends arceus
Image: The Pokémon Company International

Switch game deals

Switch hardware and accessory deals

PS4 and PS5 gaming deals

gaming deal
Image: Square Enix

PS4/PS5 game deals

PS4/PS5 accessory deals

Xbox One and Series X gaming deals

Halo Infinite microtransactions
Image: 343 Industries

Xbox game deals

PC gaming deals

CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals

amd ryzen cpu sale

Gaming headset deals

Image: Razer

Keyboard deals

gaming deals
Image: Razer

Mice deals

Image: SteelSeries

Monitor deals

Image: Dell

Wi-Fi router deals

black friday 2021
Image: ASUS

Other accessory deals

Logitech C922 webcam
Image: Logitech

