The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include the Immortals Fenyx Rising for $19, Neo: The World Ends With You for $36 and Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles for $44.
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch game deals
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $19 (down from $69.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening– now $64 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword– now $63 (down from $79.95)
- Life is Strange: True Colours – now $47 (down from $89.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $64.90 (down from $89.95)
- Mario Kart 8: Deluxe – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Odyssey – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Party Superstars – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Shing Pearl – now $61.26 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Legends Arceus – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – now $98 (down from $124.95)
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight Collection – now $34 (down from $49.95)
- Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo – now $34 (down from $49.95)
- Super Mario Party – now $65 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- WarioWare Get It Together – now $54 (down from $69.95)
Switch hardware and accessory deals
- 8BitDo SN30 Pro Bluetooth Controller – now $65 (down from $79.95)
- 8BitDo Lite Bluetooth Controller – now $35 (down from $47.95)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons – now $99 (down from $119.95)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – now $77 (down from $99.95)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4/PS5 game deals
- Alan Wake Remastered – now $29.95 (down from $49.95)
- Deathloop – now $43.99 (down from $99.95)
- Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles – now $44 (down from $99.95)
- Far Cry 6 (PS5) – now $31.46 (down from $99.95)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – now $65.95 (down from $114.95)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Gran Turismo 7 – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $48 (down from $99.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $64.90 (down from $89.95)
- Neo: The World Ends With You – now $36 (down from $84.95)
- The Nioh Collection – now $60 (down from $124.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $59 (down from $124.95)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Spider-Man – now $14 (down from $54.95)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania – now $20.04 (down from $59.95)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – now $39 (down from $79.95)
PS4/PS5 accessory deals
- PS5 DualSense Controller – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- PS5 DualSense Controller (Midnight Black) – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- PS5 DualSense Controller (Nova Pink) – now $79 (down from $119.95)
- PS5 DualSense Controller (Starlight Blue) – now $79 (down from $119.95)
- PS5 DualSense Controller (Cosmic Red) – now $78 (down from $119.95)
- Pulse 3D Headset – now $110 (down from $159.95)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Back 4 Blood – now $19 (down from $99.95)
- Battlefield 2042 – now $9 (down from $109.95)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – now $29 (down from $69)
- Control (Ultimate Edition) – now $29 (down from $69)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- Elden Ring – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- Evil Dead: The Game – now $59.90 (down from $69.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $28 (down from $99.95)
- FIFA 22 – now $22 (down from $99.95)
- Forza Horizon 5 – now $59.95 (down from $99.95)
- Ghostrunner – now $36 (down from $49.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $48 (down from $99.95)
- Hades – now $24 (down from $49.95)
- Halo Infinite – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – now $20 (down from $99.95)
- Rider’s Republic – now $29 (down from $99.95)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – now $329 (usually around $459 to $499)
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600H – now $279 (usually around $400)
- MSI Super Areo ITX nVidia Geforce GTX 1660 – now $437.26 (down from $649)
- WD_Black SN850 NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD (2TB) – now $373.57 (down from $585)
- WD_Black SN850 NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD (2TB with heatsink) – now $429.79 (down from $628)
Gaming headset deals
- Logitech G Pro X Headset – now $179 (down from $279.95)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Headset – now $65 (down from $139)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Headset – now $152.87 (down from $239)
- Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset – now $179 (down from $259.95)
- Razer Kraken X Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset – now $49 (down from $89)
- SteelSeries Arctis 3 Headset – now $85.77 (down from $139)
Keyboard deals
- Logitech G G915 Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $235 (down from $379.95)
- Logitech G G915 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $272 (down from $399.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Keyboard (Tenkeyless) – now $109.89 (down from $179.95)
- Razer BlackWidow Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Green Switch) – now $99 (down from $239)
- Razer Huntsman Mini Optical Gaming Keyboard (Red Switch) – now $99.65 (down from $239.95)
Mice deals
- Logitech G203 Lightsync Gaming Mouse – now $29 (down from $69.95)
- Logitech G G502 HERO Mouse – now $75 (down from $129.95)
- Logitech G Pro Mouse – now $147 (down from $279.95)
- Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Mouse – now $53 (down from $109.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 X Hyperspeed Mouse – now $67.94 (down from $109)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse – now $35 (down from $79.95)
- Razer Viper Ultimate Mouse – now $169 (down from $279.95)
- SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Mouse – now $139 (down from $199)
Monitor deals
- Alienware 27″ Gaming Monitor – now $494.45 (down from $899)
- BenQ 27″ 2K QHD IPS Gaming Monitor – now $449 (down from $549)
- Dell 34″ Curved Gaming Monitor – now $539.40 (down from $899)
- Dell 27″ Gaming Monitor – now $519.34 (down from $798.99)
- LG 38WN95C 38″ Ultrawide Curved Monitor – now $1,759 (down from $2,199)
- LG 34GL750 34″ Ultragear Curved Gaming Monitor – now $489 (down from $699)
Wi-Fi router deals
- ASUS RT-AC68U AC1900 Dual Band Gigabit WiFi Router – now $141.75 (down from $229)
- ASUS RT-AX55 AX1800 Dual Band WiFi 6 Router – now $143.65 (down from $229)
- ASUS RT-AX89X AX6000 Dual Band WiFi 6 Router – now $576.75 (down from $799)
- Netgear Orbi (RBK352) WiFi 6 Dual-Band Mesh System – now $319 (down from $479)
- TP-Link AX1800 4G+ WiFi 6 Dual-Band Mesh Router – now $277 (down from $315)
Other accessory deals
- Corsair 5000D Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX Case – now $175 (down from $235)
- Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam – now $106.50 (down from $199.95)
- Razer Kiyo X Webcam – now $59 (down from $139)
- Razer Seiren Mini Microphone – now $55.49 (down from $89.95)
- Thermaltake H100 Tempered Glass Mid-Tower Chasis – now $89 (down from $105)