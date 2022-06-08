Bury Me In One Of These UNIQLO Final Fantasy Tees

Looks like the 35th anniversary of Final Fantasy is in full swing over at UNIQLO.

As part of the series’ 35th anniversary, Square Enix is dropping a UT graphic t-shirt line at global apparel retailer UNIQLO. There are 16 designs in total, each representing one of the mainline games in the series in their own unique way.

This is the first time that UNIQLO has worked on a Final Fantasy line of clothing. That it’s taken so long is a little surprising, given the series’ enduring popularity and its aesthetically pleasing graphics and visuals. This isn’t even the first time we’ve seen Final Fantasy in the fashion world.

According to UNIQLO, customers purchasing two or more items from the UNIQLO x Final Fantasy collection will be eligible to receive one deck of playing cards featuring selected graphics from all 16 titles. The offer will end once all decks have been distributed. We love a freebie!

I’m a big UNIQLO fan, and have found that their gaming-related clothing is pretty nicely designed and not too in-your-face. The same can be said about this line, which is is both understated and reflects the beauty of the Final Fantasy world. You love to see it. You can check out the shirts from each game below.

Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy II

Final Fantasy III

Final Fantasy IV

Final Fantasy V

Final Fantasy VI

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy X

Final Fantasy XI

Final Fantasy XII

Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XV

Final Fantasy XVI

The UNIQLO x Final Fantasy collaboration is out now!