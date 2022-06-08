Bury Me In One Of These UNIQLO Final Fantasy Tees

See Games Differently

Published 2 hours ago: June 9, 2022 at 8:00 am
Image: UNIQLO / Square Enix / Kotaku Australia
Looks like the 35th anniversary of Final Fantasy is in full swing over at UNIQLO.

As part of the series’ 35th anniversary, Square Enix is dropping a UT graphic t-shirt line at global apparel retailer UNIQLO. There are 16 designs in total, each representing one of the mainline games in the series in their own unique way.

This is the first time that UNIQLO has worked on a Final Fantasy line of clothing. That it’s taken so long is a little surprising, given the series’ enduring popularity and its aesthetically pleasing graphics and visuals. This isn’t even the first time we’ve seen Final Fantasy in the fashion world.

According to UNIQLO, customers purchasing two or more items from the UNIQLO x Final Fantasy collection will be eligible to receive one deck of playing cards featuring selected graphics from all 16 titles. The offer will end once all decks have been distributed. We love a freebie!

I’m a big UNIQLO fan, and have found that their gaming-related clothing is pretty nicely designed and not too in-your-face. The same can be said about this line, which is is both understated and reflects the beauty of the Final Fantasy world. You love to see it. You can check out the shirts from each game below.

Final Fantasy

final fantasy 1
Image: UNIQLO / Square Enix / Kotaku Australia

[Link]

Final Fantasy II

final fantasy 2
Image: UNIQLO / Square Enix / Kotaku Australia

[Link]

Final Fantasy III

final fantasy 3
Image: UNIQLO / Square Enix / Kotaku Australia

[Link]

Final Fantasy IV

final fantasy 4
Image: UNIQLO / Square Enix / Kotaku Australia

[Link]

Final Fantasy V

final fantasy 5
Image: UNIQLO / Square Enix / Kotaku Australia

[Link]

Final Fantasy VI

final fantasy 6
Image: UNIQLO / Square Enix / Kotaku Australia

[Link]

Final Fantasy VII

final fantasy 7
Image: UNIQLO / Square Enix / Kotaku Australia

[Link]

Final Fantasy VIII

final fantasy 8
Image: UNIQLO / Square Enix / Kotaku Australia

[Link]

Final Fantasy IX

final fantasy 9
Image: UNIQLO / Square Enix / Kotaku Australia

[Link]

Final Fantasy X

final fantasy 10
Image: UNIQLO / Square Enix / Kotaku Australia

[Link]

Final Fantasy XI

final fantasy 11
Image: UNIQLO / Square Enix / Kotaku Australia

[Link]

Final Fantasy XII

final fantasy 12
Image: UNIQLO / Square Enix / Kotaku Australia

[Link]

Final Fantasy XIII

final fantasy 13
Image: UNIQLO / Square Enix / Kotaku Australia

[Link]

Final Fantasy XIV

final fantasy 14
Image: UNIQLO / Square Enix / Kotaku Australia

[Link]

Final Fantasy XV

final fantasy 15
Image: UNIQLO / Square Enix / Kotaku Australia

[Link]

Final Fantasy XVI

final fantasy 16
Image: UNIQLO / Square Enix / Kotaku Australia

[Link]

The UNIQLO x Final Fantasy collaboration is out now!

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

