Cancelled Scarface 2 Game Footage Leaks On YouTube

Remember in 2006 when we got a Scarface game set after the ending of the classic ‘80s gangster flick? It was a weird setup, but the end result was a slightly clunky, yet kind of fun GTA-like open-world game. Apparently it did well enough that a sequel began development, but it was never finished. However, new footage from that cancelled Scarface sequel has surfaced online, giving us a good look at the follow-up that never was.

The newly released footage of this never released sequel, which was known as Scarface Empire, comes courtesy of YouTube channel Mafia Game Videos. The footage shows an early build of the game, showcasing the new Las Vegas setting, upgraded graphics, improved combat, and lots of swearing.

Mafia Game Videos’ footage demonstrates combat and driving, as well as a new mechanic called “revive,” that would have let Tony survive encounters with random armed thugs. This might have worked like a quick time event (QTE), letting the player recover if they succeeded or die if they failed. The video also shows off a load of supposed concept art for the never-released sequel.

Over on Twitter, Mafia Game Videos shared more clips and screenshots of the early build. The channel also shared info on the engine reportedly powering the game, explaining that it was using modified tech first seen in the open-world Hulk games developed by Radical Entertainment. That tech would also go on to power the studio’s open-world Prototype games.

For people curious: The game engine Scarface: Empire was on was "a heavily modified version of what was used on Prototype, and the Hulk games that came before it." pic.twitter.com/pApX3vJKO3 — Mafia Game Videos (@MafiaGameVideos) June 22, 2022

Rumours have long swirled of a Scarface sequel being developed, but this is the first footage of the game to surface since its untimely demise.

The first Scarface game’s idea that Tony Montana had somehow survived the big shootout at the end of the original film was always a bit silly, and definitely missed the whole point of the film. But it also lets the devs at Radical Entertainment create a new rags-to-riches story featuring the hotheaded gangster as he rebuilds his empire. And sure, in a lot of ways the game was just a GTA: Vice City clone, but to be fair, GTA Vice City is in a lot of ways a Scarface clone. So, it only seems fair. Plus, the game ended up being a pretty fun PS2-era open-world crime caper. Sometimes big mindless shootouts and virtual drug dealing just hit the spot, you know?

While it’s unlikely to ever happen, I’d love to see the first game get a remaster or modern re-release to make it easier to play in 2022. I’d rather play that than the remastered Vice City, at least.