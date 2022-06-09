This Capcom Humble Bundle Is As Powerful As Chun-Li’s Thighs

There are few things sweeter than a good Humble Bundle, and Capcom’s got us covered with their Summer 2022 bundle.
We’ve reported on banger Humble Bundle deals before, and there’s something about a publisher bundle that just hits different. Take, for instance, the Capcom Humble Bundle, a collection of some of the Japanese publisher’s greatest modern hits.
Humble Games Bundle: Capcom Summer Bundle https://t.co/7uEAqYNzeI #ad pic.twitter.com/mpew030T9w
— Wario64 (@Wario64) June 8, 2022
The full list of games available in the Capcom Summer 2022 Bundle if you pay at least $27.27 AUD are:
- Bionic Commando
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- DmC: Devil May Cry
- Devil May Cry 5
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Monster Hunter: World
- 50% off coupon for Monster Hunter: Rise
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- Street Fighter V
- 50% off coupon for Street Fighter V – Champion Edition Upgrade Kit
- Strider
If you pay at least $13.63 AUD, you get:
- Bionic Commando
- DmC: Devil May Cry
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- Street Fighter V
- 50% off coupon for Street Fighter V – Champion Edition Upgrade Kit
- Strider
And if you pay at least $1.36, you get:
- Bionic Commando
- Street Fighter V
- Strider
In total, this bundle is worth $312.70 AUD. While a little bit of Resident Evil would’ve been nice, you still love to see a bargain.
We love when we’re able to give back in some type of way, and the Capcom Summer 2022 bundle does just that, with the proceeds of their bundle going towards the American Civil Liberties Union and youth LGBTQ+ charity The Trevor Project.
Capcom has also got their very own Capcom Showcase coming up as part of the Hot Gamer Summer (Cold Gamer Winter in Australia and New Zealand), streaming digitally on June 14th, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. AEST. The showcase will reportedly be 35 minutes long, and so far will be covering games like Monster Hunter: Rise Sunbreak and the Resident Evil 4 Remake. Capcom also notes that more games will be added to the lineup as the showcase comes closer.
