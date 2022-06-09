See Games Differently

This Capcom Humble Bundle Is As Powerful As Chun-Li’s Thighs

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: June 9, 2022 at 3:10 pm -
Filed to:capcom
game dealshumble bundlemonster hunterstreet fighter
This Capcom Humble Bundle Is As Powerful As Chun-Li’s Thighs
Image: Capcom

There are few things sweeter than a good Humble Bundle, and Capcom’s got us covered with their Summer 2022 bundle.

We’ve reported on banger Humble Bundle deals before, and there’s something about a publisher bundle that just hits different. Take, for instance, the Capcom Humble Bundle, a collection of some of the Japanese publisher’s greatest modern hits.

The full list of games available in the Capcom Summer 2022 Bundle if you pay at least $27.27 AUD are:

  • Bionic Commando
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection
  • DmC: Devil May Cry
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • 50% off coupon for Monster Hunter: Rise
  • Ultra Street Fighter IV
  • Street Fighter V
  • 50% off coupon for Street Fighter V – Champion Edition Upgrade Kit
  • Strider

If you pay at least $13.63 AUD, you get:

  • Bionic Commando
  • DmC: Devil May Cry
  • Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
  • Ultra Street Fighter IV
  • Street Fighter V
  • 50% off coupon for Street Fighter V – Champion Edition Upgrade Kit
  • Strider

And if you pay at least $1.36, you get:

  • Bionic Commando
  • Street Fighter V
  • Strider

In total, this bundle is worth $312.70 AUD. While a little bit of Resident Evil would’ve been nice, you still love to see a bargain.

We love when we’re able to give back in some type of way, and the Capcom Summer 2022 bundle does just that, with the proceeds of their bundle going towards the American Civil Liberties Union and youth LGBTQ+ charity The Trevor Project.

Capcom has also got their very own Capcom Showcase coming up as part of the Hot Gamer Summer (Cold Gamer Winter in Australia and New Zealand), streaming digitally on June 14th, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. AEST. The showcase will reportedly be 35 minutes long, and so far will be covering games like Monster Hunter: Rise Sunbreak and the Resident Evil 4 Remake. Capcom also notes that more games will be added to the lineup as the showcase comes closer.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.