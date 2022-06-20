In The Name Of The Moon, I Must Have These Sailor Moon Phone Cases

Correct me if I’m wrong, but it feels like Sailor Moon‘s making a resurgence and in style, no less. Just last week, we caught wind of Vans’ Sailor Moon collaboration, and now Casetify’s joining them in Nostalgia Lane with a full collection of Pretty Guardian phone cases and goodies.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon x CASETiFY🌙✨ Your bff is just a call (or a case) away. #PrettyGuardianSailorMoonxCASETiFY launches June 30th. Get on the waitlist in link in bio 🔗https://t.co/WKACY9IsC0 pic.twitter.com/TJOSrHjVew — CASETiFY (@Casetify) June 16, 2022

If you want to know more about the Casetify x Sailor Moon collab, then read on.

What can we expect from the Sailor Moon x Casetify collab?

Casetify is well-known for teaming up with many popular franchises, offering limited edition phone cases and accessories for Harry Potter, Star Wars and Pokémon fans alike.

This is the brand’s first-ever Sailor Moon collab, promising an adorable selection of accessories featuring the iconic anime girl squad that you can take with you anywhere. You know, on your way to work or to kick some alien buttocks.

Seeing as this collection is all about “the strong bonds of friendship”, we think you ought to rally up your own Sailor Senshi and pick a case that best represents you.

There’s a phone case featuring each of the original five Sailor Guardians and their signature catchphrases: Sailor Venus, Sailor Jupiter, Sailor Mercury, Sailor Mars and of course, Sailor Moon herself.

Don’t worry if you can’t choose between any of the Pretty Guardians, since it looks like there’ll even be a case featuring all six characters together. And a unique one featuring Usagi’s beau, Tuxedo Mask.

By the looks of it, each case is made from recycled materials and is available for those who own an iPhone, Samsung or Google smartphone.

You’ll also be able to pick up a Sailor Moon-themed AirPods case in the shape of Usagi’s black cat, Luna, as well as a water bottle, Nintendo Switch case, Apple Watch band and more.

When and where can I grab mine!?

According to Casetify’s website, some of you can score Priority Access and order your Sailor Moon phone, or AirPods, case at 9pm PST on June 29 (or 2pm AEST, June 30). Meanwhile, the Official Launch will kick off on June 30 at 1am PST (6pm AEST, July 1).

If you don’t want to miss out, make sure you join Casetify’s waitlist before the big day, which you can do by heading here.

We’ll be sure to update this article on the launch date, so you won’t miss out on nabbing your new phone case.

Explore the full collection here.