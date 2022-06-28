Certain Classic Games Aren’t Loading On The PlayStation Plus PC App

It appears the PlayStation Plus app for PC isn’t correctly displaying certain classic titles, leading to confusion among users about which games are accessible.

Like Game Pass for PC, the library of games on the PC version of PlayStation Plus differs from its console counterpart. The problem, first reported by Reddit user Iamafatcupcake and confirmed by Eurogamer, is that certain PS1, Ps2, and PS4 titles from the PlayStation Classics range have been incorrectly marked as PS3 games. This error seems to have rendered them inaccessible. PS3 games that have been correctly labelled appear to launch just fine.

Games affected include Death Stranding, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Tekken 2 among others. Indeed, the issue seems to be affecting every PS1 and PS2 game on the service.

Further, quite a few games are also missing from the PC app entirely. Devil May Cry 4, Infamous 2, Red Dead Redemption 2, and others, all available on the console version, aren’t currently included in the PC app.

Finally, and this is just a personal bugbear: there’s no damned search functionality on the PlayStation Plus PC app. Instead, it’s arranged in a Netflix grid with an A-Z filter at the bottom. What this means is that Iamafatcupcake has had to go through the entire list game by game and feel everything out. Not exactly user-friendly.

The PC app itself is available from the PlayStation support site. As a note, the app is for cloud gaming only. You can only stream games to your PC via the cloud, you can’t download or run them locally. If you do plan to take advantage of it, make sure your internet connection is up to the task first.

The all-new PlayStation Plus launched last week, with a suite of new tiers. You can check out our full explainer here, and the full list of games on the service here.