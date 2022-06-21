Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Lets You Get Behind The Wheel Of A Flying Car

Over a year later, mod support for Cyberpunk 2077 continues on apace, and one of the coolest yet turns every car in the game into a Back To The Future II-style Dalorean. It doesn’t transform Night City into a bustling Bladerunner-opolis, but the mod will let you see the game from a whole new elevation.

Created by Jack Humbert, the “Let There Be Flight” mod has been under construction since last December (via PCGamesN). Its latest version released in late May runs quite well, however, and YouTubers have recently started taking it for a spin to show off yet more of Cyberpunk 2077’s untapped (and no doubt impractical) potential.

Hop in a car, shift into flight mode, and press up on the thumbstick to start your ascent. Humbert even added a mini-animation that shows the tires turning side-ways and emitting small blue exhaust jets. It’s lonely up there because the mod doesn’t give NPCs flying cars too. Still, it’s a really cool touch that lets you explore (and break) the game in new ways.

Cars have been both a main attraction and big weakness for Cyberpunk 2077 from the start. There are tons of flashy designs for players to collect throughout the game, but at launch and beyond traffic patterns were a mess and rarely made Night City feel alive or immersive. While patches have improved some aspects of this, it’s still not uncommon to be driving down a long stretch of road only to see the traffic in front of you randomly despawn as the game tries to keep all of the plates of its simulation spinning.

The lack of flying cars has also been a perennial disappointment among some players. The game does have floating passenger transports, but they are few and far between and none of them can be personally piloted. The best players could manage shortly after release was breaking out of bounds to ride on top of them. Now they can finally fly alongside them. Cyberpunk 2077 is set to get at least one big official story expansion sometime in 2023.