Breathe Easy Because The Complete Demon Slayer Box Set Is On Sale

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve enjoyed the anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and have been meaning to pick up the manga, or you’re someone who prefers to wait for a series to be fully collected once it ends (I’m sure you’ll get to read One Piece someday), it looks like the complete box set for the Demon Slayer is back in print – and currently on sale.

Retailing at $299, it’s a cheaper way than picking up every volume individually, which becomes even cheaper because it’s currently priced at $231.

Released in November of last year, it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that a complete collection of a most popular manga series, released in the lead up to Christmas, became a bit of a hot commodity. It sold out fairly quickly over the holiday period, occasionally popping restocking before disappearing again.

The box set includes the series’ entire 23-volume run, along with a double-sided poster and an exclusive mini-book. With this discount, the individual price of each volume shakes out to be around $10, which is pretty decent considering that they usually retail for around $14.99 each.

READ MORE Your Wish For 30% Off The Complete Dragon Ball Box Set Is Granted

Demon Slayer has been an absolute runaway success, both as a manga and an anime. The manga ran from 2016 to 2020 in the pages of Shonen Jump, and told the story of Tanjiro Kamado, a member of the titular Demon Slayer Corps, as he battles against various demonic enemies while attempting to cure his younger sister’s demon curse. The first season of its anime adaptation premiered in 2019, with a second season that wrapped earlier this year and a third one on the way.

If you have even the slightest interest in anime or manga, you’ve heard about Demon Slayer. Even if you’re not an anime fan, you’ve definitely seen something related to it, be it here or elsewhere online. It’s just that popular.

READ MORE Celebrate The 40th Anniversary Akira By Reading The Whole Damn Thing

According to Japan’s Oricon sales charts, there were 82.3 million copies of the manga sold from December 2, 2019, to November 30, 2020, and then another 29.5 million copies between December 7, 2020, and November 29, 2021. Meanwhile, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train is the highest-grossing Japanese film and anime film of all time. It has even passed the shōnen rite of passage of inspiring a tie-in fighting game.

You can pick up the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba complete manga box set deal here.