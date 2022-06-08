See Games Differently

Diablo Immortal Director Worries Microtransaction Fury Is Being Driven By 'Misinformation'

8
David Smith

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: June 8, 2022 at 12:18 pm -
Filed to:activision blizzard
blizzard entertainmentdiablodiablo immortalloot boxloot boxesmicrotransactionmicrotransactionsmobile gameswyatt cheng
Screenshot: Diablo Immortal, Blizzard Entertainment
Screenshot: Diablo Immortal, Blizzard Entertainment

As online criticism of the heavy microtransaction mechanics in Diablo Immortal continues to grow, game director Wyatt Cheng has attempted to respond on Twitter.

As reported by VGC, Diablo Immortal game director Wyatt Cheng has responded to critics of the game’s heavy monetisation and microtransaction model. Responding to critiques from Twitch streamer Zizaran, who asked for clarification around the matter, Cheng sought to clear up what he felt are complaints around the game based on ‘misinformation’. The reason Cheng has had to make an appearance is that Zizaran brought up a post from the game’s Blizzard forums where Cheng stated there was “no way to acquire or rank up gear using money,” in Diablo Immortal.

What Wyatt says is perfectly true: You can’t buy specific gear in Diablo Immortal using real money, nor is there any microtransaction mechanic to increase its power directly. You can, however, buy a chance to gain Legendary Gems, which can be used to further upgrade a character once they hit the level cap and end-game content. Legendary Gems only come from Legendary Crests (or loot boxes), and each crest has a chance to drop Legendary Gems of different star tiers. It’s been estimated that if you were to attempt to max-out a post-game character using Legendary Gems, you’d be looking at a buy-in over over $100,000. Because of this roundabout approach, Cheng’s original comment has been labelled by some, including Zizaran, as disingenuous.

One Twitter user asked Cheng why he bothered to respond at all, comparing his approach to that of Activision-Blizzard mobile developer King. “King doesn’t justify charging $100 for a pack of lives in Candy Crush,” asked user YangCLiu, “why does Blizzard feel it needs to be apologetic for a game that cost $50m+ and 6 years to make?”

Obviously, it shouldn’t be a surprise that a mobile game is angled to make as much money as it possibly can, as quickly as it can. This has long been a popular mobile model, particularly for games aimed at Asian markets, which Diablo Immortal undoubtedly is. Nevertheless, when it comes from a name as recognisable as Blizzard, it seems to be a tough pill to swallow for many.

What’s your take on this situation? Are you surprised by Diablo Immortal‘s aggressive monetisation? Not surprised at all? Do you think Cheng makes a reasonable argument, or can you at least see his point? Lets discuss in the comments below.

[VGC]

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Comments

    • This right here.

      And people who make those small technicality based arguments to go on about ‘teh misinformationz!’ being spread are more scummy to me than those who’d blatantly be like “Yeah, we just want to take people’s money.” up front.

      Reply

      • Yeah, Cheng should just shut his trap at this point. The guy clearly lacks an ability to read the room.

        Reply

  • Or..
    They created a fucking predatory, micro-transaction riddled, abomination exclusively designed to con people out of their money.

    What a joke. I hope they absolutely crash and burn.

    Reply

  • I’m sorry outrage gamers, this game pretty much delivers exactly what was promised and what they set out to make for a market that is not the ones whining.

    I hate MTX and mobile games with a burning passion, but this type of game does exist and is highly successfully for a reason, sadly.

    Imagine getting upset that it is hot on a summers day or upset cos a dog is barking. The world would be better if either those this, and mobile games were different, but here is this world they are.

    Reply

    • Honestly.. kinda saw this coming.. of course people would jump on this game so much when it’s designed as almost every other F2P MMORPG Mobage out there.

      Played the game on beta.. its basically D3 lite on the go.. was decent enough I guess but it’s obviously been made as a mobile game first and pc as an after thought. The mechanics and microtransactions are all in line with mobile gaming which never goes well on PC to begin with.

      That being said… the insane P2W systems at work which is becoming the norm on a lot of games these days isn’t exactly a good thing either..

      Reply

    • Yes, this may ‘delivers exactly what was promised’, but they didn’t deliver what was wanted. Which was just another Diablo game minus all the predatory nonsense.

      It shows a lack of respect to the fans who made Diablo popular and is motivated out of pure greed. Blizzard didn’t used to be motivated purely by money, now they obviously are. I think their user base deserves better than to be seen as walking wallets.

      Reply
