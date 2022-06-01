EB Games Is Once Again Having A Sale

The EB Games Mid-Year Sale is on again. MYS is EB’s annual tax-time money fight, and is often a great opportunity to pick up some newer release games at a decent discount.

Mid-Year Sale always covers the entirety of the EB Games inventory, from games to accessories, toys and expensive hobbyist controllers. 2022 is no exception.

I’ve gone through the full list of games for you to root out what I think are some of the best deals in the list. Some, like Rainbow Six Extraction, which only launched in January, are already down to under 30 bucks. I’ll spotlight some choice titles in the section below.

However, your personal bargain mileage may vary, which is why I’ve also included links to sale items for you below.

This link will take you to the complete range of sale items, unsorted.

If you’d prefer to only browse the games on sale, you can find those here, sorted by price from cheapest to most expensive.

An assortment of deals for you to consider:

Rustler – $9 (PS4, XBO, NS)

Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath – $9 (NS)

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise – $9 (NS)

Dirt 5 – $15 (XSX, XBO)

Mafia: Definitive Edition – $19 (PS4, XBO)

Doom Eternal – $19 (PS4)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – $19 (PS4, XBO)

The Forgotten City – $19 (PS5, XBO)

The Pathless – $19 (PS5)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon – $19 (XSX, XBO)

The Outer Worlds – $19 (PS4)

Hitman 3 – $28 (PS5, XSX, XBO)

A Plague Tale: Innocence – $28 (PS5, XSX, XBO)

Hades – $28 (PS5, XSX, XBO)

Battlefield 2042 – $28 (PS5, PS4, XSX, XBO, PC)

Ty the Tasmanian Tiger HD – $28 (PS4, XBO)

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – $28 (PS4, XBO)

Mafia Trilogy – $28 (PS4, XBO)

Rainbow Six Extraction – $28 (PS5, XSX, XBO, PS4)

Guilty Gear Strive – $28 (PS5, PS4)

Judgment – $28 (PS5, XSX, XBO)

Marvel’s Avengers – $28 (PS5, PS4)

Red Dead Dedemption 2 – $28 (PS4, XBO)

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster – $28 (PS4)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen – $28 (PS5, XSX, XBO)

Cyberpunk 2077 – $28 (XSX, XBO, PC)

Far Cry 6 – $36 (PS5, PS4, XSX, XBO)

Alan Wake Remastered – $36 (PS5, XSX, XBO)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $36 (PS5, XSX, XBO PS4)

GRIS – $36 (NS)

Untitled Goose Game – $36 (NS)

Riders Republic – $36 (PS5, PS4, XSX, XBO)

Necromunda: Hired Gun – $36 (PS5, XSX, XBO)

NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139… – $36 (PS5)

Deathloop – $36 (PC)

Lost Judgment – $36 (PS5, PS4)

Neo: The World Ends With You – $46 (PS4)

Back 4 Blood – $47 (PS5, XSX, XBO PS4)

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut – $47 (PS4)

Resident Evil Village – $47 (PS5, PS4, XBO)

The Dark Pictures Anthology Triple Pack – $47 (PS4)

Tales of Arise – $47 (XSX, XBO)

Deathloop – $49.95 (PS5)

Ghostwire Tokyo – $57 (PS5)

Halo Infinite – $57 (XSX, XBO)

What are you picking up in the EB Games Mid-Year Sale? See any deals that tempt you? Nothing at all? Do you somehow already own everything on the list? Let us know in the comments below.

While you’re on the hunt for deals, don’t forget JB Hi-Fi’s running a huge games sale of its own right now.