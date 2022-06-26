EB Games Has Added A Condition To PS5, Xbox Series X Preorders That’s Clearly Aimed At Scalpers

Preorders for PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles have reopened at EB Games.

This piece first ran on Kotaku Australia on November 9, 2021. It has been republished as a weekend read.

In a move to prevent scalpers from nabbing the lot, you’ll have to visit your local store to put in an order. If you’re not sure where your nearest EB Games store is, you can find out here.

JUST ANNOUNCED: PlayStation®5 Disc Consoles are available to preorder today instore! Visit your local store from 9am to preorder yours. $200 deposit required. 1 Per Person. Strictly limited. Preorders available instore only. Find Your Store: https://t.co/NRZpvT9VUE pic.twitter.com/Ug5gE7ne5d — EB Games Australia (@EBGamesAus) November 8, 2021

EB Games requires a minimum deposit of $200 for both PS5 and Xbox console preorders. There’s also a hard limit of one console per customer, another move to keep the scalpers at bay.

EB advises that the preorder stock of both consoles is extremely limited. Orders placed today are expected to arrive in mid-November to December. If you’re hoping to secure one of these consoles for Christmas, this could be your last, best chance to do so.

You certainly don’t need us to tell you how hard these consoles have been to come by this past year.

As always, EB has trade deals in place.

At EB Games, the PS5 Disc console retails for $749.95. That will drop that to $499 if you trade in a PS4 Pro console to. A 500GB PS4 will bring the price down to AU$549.

It’s a similar story with the Xbox Series X, which also retails at $749. Trading in an Xbox One X console will drop the price to $499. An Xbox One S brings the price down to $549.

If you do intend to trade in your old console, don’t forget that you’ll need cables and a controller to receive the full trade-in value.

Good luck out there, bargain hunters.