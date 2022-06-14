Elden Ring Finally Lets PC Players Exit Straight To The Desktop

Back in March, Elden Ring was the straw that broke my back when it came to PC games not letting players exit quickly and neatly to the desktop. Three months later, it’s lovely to see that FromSoftware have decided to ease our collective suffering.

If you missed it, in the original post I described the ordeal that PC players had to go through in order to simply leave the game, which involved going through several menus, then sitting through some company splash screens then going through some more menus, in a process that could take 20-30 seconds.

No longer! On June 13 the game received an update, bringing it to version 1.05, and buried near the bottom of the list of changes are some tweaks specific to the PC version of the game. They are:

Additions and modifications for PC version only – Added keyboard/mouse operations that can be input in “PRESS ANY BUTTON” on the title screen. – Added “Return to Desktop” to the system item on the main menu for exiting the game. – Changed so that mouse click input is not reflected when switching windows to active. – Fixed a bug that slowed performance when changing “Screen Mode” and “Resolution” in a special procedure.

Here’s the new “system item” in action:

Elden Ring now has a "return to desktop" button after today's new patch! pic.twitter.com/aLlWGPURtK — Mordecai (@EldenRingUpdate) June 13, 2022

That’s ideal! That’s exactly what you want, where you want it, because when the urge (or need) to quit straight to the desktop hits, you need to be hitting that button right away, not after scrolling through two menus then being reminded that this is indeed a Bandai Namco, FromSoftware joint.

While most of the rest of the update deals with bug fixes, there are also a few general updates, which are: