Everything Coming and Going On Xbox Game Pass In June

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass in June is starting to fill out, as Microsoft and its partners hammer out the calendar. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in June, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Update 1/6/2022: Updated with June’s arrivals and departures. We’ll continue to fill out this list as Xbox drops its usual surprise adds.

Xbox Game Pass in June

Coming

June 1

For Honour: Marching Fire Edition

June 2

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

June 7

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Chorus

Disc Room

Spacelines from the Far Out

Going

June 15

Darkest Dungeon

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Greedfall

Limbo

Worms Rumble

PC Game Pass in June

Coming

June 1

For Honour: Marching Fire Edition

June 2

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

June 7

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Chorus

Disc Room

Spacelines from the Far Out

Going

June 15

Darkest Dungeon

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Greedfall

Limbo

Worms Rumble

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in June

Coming

June 1

For Honour: Marching Fire Edition

June 7

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Chorus

Disc Room

Spacelines from the Far Out

Going

June 15

Darkest Dungeon

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Greedfall

Limbo

Worms Rumble

Xbox Games With Gold for June

Your free titles for June are:

Aven Colony (June 1-30)

Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition (June 16-July 15)

Super Meat Boy (June 1 – June 15)

Raskulls (June 16 – June 30)

On the hunt for a Series X? Check out our console drops page right over here. Need to renew your sub? You can do that here.