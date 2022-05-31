Everything Coming and Going On Xbox Game Pass In June

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass in June is starting to fill out, as Microsoft and its partners hammer out the calendar. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in June, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.
Update 1/6/2022: Updated with June’s arrivals and departures. We’ll continue to fill out this list as Xbox drops its usual surprise adds.
Xbox Game Pass in June
Coming
June 1
For Honour: Marching Fire Edition
June 2
Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
June 7
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Chorus
Disc Room
Spacelines from the Far Out
Going
June 15
Darkest Dungeon
Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
Greedfall
Limbo
Worms Rumble
PC Game Pass in June
Coming
June 1
For Honour: Marching Fire Edition
June 2
Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
June 7
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Chorus
Disc Room
Spacelines from the Far Out
Going
June 15
Darkest Dungeon
Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
Greedfall
Limbo
Worms Rumble
Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in June
Coming
June 1
For Honour: Marching Fire Edition
June 7
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Chorus
Disc Room
Spacelines from the Far Out
Going
June 15
Darkest Dungeon
Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
Greedfall
Limbo
Worms Rumble
Xbox Games With Gold for June
Your free titles for June are:
Aven Colony (June 1-30)
Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition (June 16-July 15)
Super Meat Boy (June 1 – June 15)
Raskulls (June 16 – June 30)
