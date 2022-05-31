See Games Differently

Everything Coming and Going On Xbox Game Pass In June

1
David Smith

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: June 1, 2022 at 7:45 am -
Filed to:game pass
game pass for pcPcpc gamingsniper elite 5windows 10windows 11windows pcXboxxbox game passxbox game pass for pcxbox onexbox series sxbox series x
Everything Coming and Going On Xbox Game Pass In June
Image: Ubisoft
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass in June is starting to fill out, as Microsoft and its partners hammer out the calendar. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in June, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Update 1/6/2022: Updated with June’s arrivals and departures. We’ll continue to fill out this list as Xbox drops its usual surprise adds.

Xbox Game Pass in June

Coming

June 1

For Honour: Marching Fire Edition

June 2

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

June 7

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Chorus

Disc Room

Spacelines from the Far Out

 

Going

June 15

Darkest Dungeon

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Greedfall

Limbo

Worms Rumble

 

PC Game Pass in June

Coming

June 1

For Honour: Marching Fire Edition

 

June 2

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

 

June 7

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Chorus

Disc Room

Spacelines from the Far Out

 

Going

June 15

Darkest Dungeon

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Greedfall

Limbo

Worms Rumble

 

 

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in June

Coming

June 1

For Honour: Marching Fire Edition

 

June 7

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Chorus

Disc Room

Spacelines from the Far Out

 

Going

June 15

Darkest Dungeon

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Greedfall

Limbo

Worms Rumble

 

 

Image: Xbox

Xbox Games With Gold for June

Your free titles for June are:

Aven Colony (June 1-30)

Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition (June 16-July 15)

Super Meat Boy (June 1 – June 15)

Raskulls (June 16 – June 30)

 

On the hunt for a Series X? Check out our console drops page right over here. Need to renew your sub? You can do that here.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • I thought GTA: San Andreas was going away on 31 May but when I downloaded it to my Xbox it wouldn’t let me play. Maybe I need to try again, though I doubt I will make much progress before the game leaves GP.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.