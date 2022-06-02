See Games Differently

Everything You Missed From Today’s State Of Play

Published 1 hour ago: June 3, 2022 at 8:47 am -
Definitely Not E3 season has begun with PlayStation’s Definitely Not E3 State of Play showcase. Sony dedicated the first half of the show to a slew of titles coming to the PlayStation VR 2 platform, though still no concrete release date was revealed. That said, given all of the games it had to talk about, we don’t imagine a release date is far away.

Capcom kicked off the show with a Resident Evil 4 sized bang and returned later to debut gameplay from Street Fighter 6. Square Enix saved the best for last, coming in at the last second with a new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI. Other surprises? Insomniac’s Spider-Man is coming to PC, The Callisto Protocol gets a release date that puts it on shelves ahead of the Dead Space remake, and top-flight indies ruled the remainder of the show.

Here’s everything you missed:

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Launching March 24, 2023.

 

Resident Evil Village (PSVR2)

 

The Walking Dead Saints and Sinners: Chapter 2 (PSVR2)

 

No Man’s Sky (PSVR2)

 

Horizon VR: Call of the Mountain (PSVR2)

 

Spider-Man (PC)

Stray

 

The Callisto Protocol

 

Rollerdrome

 

Eternights

 

Street Fighter 6

 

Tunic

 

Season: A Letter To The Future

 

Final Fantasy XVI

And there you, you’re all caught up on everything announced during this morning’s State of Play! Any surprises? What did you love, what did you hate, what did you feel no particular type of way about? Tell us all about it in the comments below. How did our predictions go yesterday? We went okay, not 100% but we’ll take it. You can find all these trailers on the official PlayStation YouTube channel.

