Feel The Need For Speed With The Fastest NBN Plans Available Right Now

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes to NBN connections, not all internet providers are made equal. While buying a fast NBN plan should be simple, there’s a whole range of factors that can affect just how fast your connection is.

Telcos try to give you an idea of how fast their NBN plans are by reporting typical evening speeds. That is, the kind of speeds you can expect during the busiest hours of the day – between 7pm and 11pm. The faster a provider’s evening speeds, the more reliable your connection will be during the times you use it most. Evening speeds can change, however, and they often do.

To help you pick a provider that delivers the speeds you’re after, we’ve rounded up some of the fastest plans around, based on the most recent evening speed data major ISPs have released.

The fastest NBN plans in Australia

The fastest NBN 1000 plans

Aussie Broadband is up first, reporting 600Mbps during peak hours. Aussie bills $129 per month for its NBN 1000 plan. This current price is part of Aussie Broadband’s EOFY sale offer, which will let you save $20 per month for the first six months when you use the promo code EOFY22. After that, the price will jump back up to $149 per month. If you’re not happy, you can always leave Aussie without paying a cent, as all its plans are contract-free.

Superloop follows, with typical evening speeds of 500Mbps. This plan has a few catches, however. Superloop advertises it as an NBN 500 plan, meaning you’ll never see speeds faster than 500Mbps. It also comes with a 3TB allowance, rather than unlimited data. If you go over this, you’ll be capped to speeds of 100Mbps. Superloop bills $119.95 per month for your first six months and $139.95 per month thereafter.

MyRepublic places third with typical evening speeds of 350Mbps. The plan is also one of your cheaper options if you’re after gigabit connectivity. You’ll pay $99 per month for your first six months and $109 per month thereafter. That’s cheaper than most NBN 250 plans.

NBN 1000 plans are only available to FTTP NBN connections and over 90 per cent of HFC connections.

The fastest NBN 250 plans

Telstra takes out the top spot when it comes to NBN 250 plans, reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps. The plan is on the pricier side, however. You’ll pay $125 per month for your first six months and $140 per month thereafter. It’s worth noting that Telstra’s plan may be contract-free, but you’ll pay a prorated modem fee if you leave in your first two years. You’ll also get three months of Binge for free.

Aussie Broadband is a hair behind with typical evening speeds of 245Mbps and charges $109 per month. Once again, you can score your $20 off each monthly bill for the first six months by using the promo code EOFY22. This plan is entirely contract-free and costs $129 per month after the promo expires.

Optus is currently running an introductory offer for its NBN 250 plans where you’ll only pay $99 per month for the first six months ($119 per month thereafter). Optus reports a solid 240Mbps during peak hours and will include an Ultra WiFi Modem (with 4G backup) for $0 if you remain connected for 36 months.

Superloop is up next, reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps. You’ll pay $99.95 per month for your first six months, and $119.95 per month thereafter. The plan is contract-free, so you’re always free to leave after your discount runs out.

One of your cheapest options for NBN 250 comes from MyRepublic, where you’re looking at $89 per month for your first six months and $99 per month thereafter. MyRepublic reports typical evening speeds of 200Mbps.

You can only get an NBN 250 plan If you’ve got a FTTP or HFC NBN connection.

The fastest NBN 100 plans

Four NBN providers report typical evening speeds of 100Mbps of their NBN 100 plans: SpinTel, Exetel, Optus and Telstra. This means you should never encounter congestion, no matter the time of day.

SpinTel is the cheapest out of the bunch, charging $69 per month for your first six months, and $84.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, that’s one of the cheapest NBN 100 plans around.

Exetel is a hair more expensive, billing $69.95 per month for your first year, and $89.95 per month thereafter.

Optus follows at $89 per month for your first six months and $99 per month thereafter. Just be aware you’ll get hit with a modem fee if you leave within your first 36 months. This works out to be $7 per month for each month remaining in your three-year term.

Finally, Telstra is the priciest out of the four, charging $95 per month for your first six months and $110 per month thereafter. As aforementioned, Telstra’s plans carry a modem fee if you leave within your first 24-months. You do get free three months of Binge as a bonus, however.

Aussie Broadband sits in second place with typical evening speeds of 98Mbps, which is still pretty damn solid. Aussie Broadband is currently charging $78 per month for its NBN 100 plan if you use the promo code EOFY22, and then $99 per month thereafter.

If you’re looking for one of the cheapest options full stop, MyRepublic is worth considering. You’ll pay $69 per month for your first month, and $79 per month thereafter. MyRepublic reports typical evening speeds of 93Mbps.

The fastest NBN 50 plans

Evening speeds barely matter anymore when it comes to NBN 50 plans, with many providers now all reporting 50Mbps during peak hours.

SpinTel is one of your cheapest options at $54 per month for your first six months, and $64.95 per month thereafter. At full price, that’s cheaper than the vast majority of non-discounted NBN 50 plans.

Tangerine is offering an NBN 50 plan for $54.90 per month for the first six months, before bumping up to $69.90 per month.

Exetel is also worth a shout out: you’ll pay $54.95 per month for your first six months, and $69.95 per month thereafter.

It’s important to be aware that typical evening speeds disclosed by NBN providers are just an indication of the speeds you can reasonably expect during peak hours. Other factors can still affect the speeds you get at home. These can include the technology you’re using to connect to the NBN, the hardware in your home and any abnormally high usage in your area.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.