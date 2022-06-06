See Games Differently

Darth Vader, Reality Falls And Balls Join Season 3 Of Fortnite Chapter 3

Image: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is now live with a whole lot of new content to vibe to.

Alright folks, let’s talk Fortnite. The finale event of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, Collision, occurred yesterday morning. It is done, finished, over. Now that’s past us, Season 3 is among us and we’ve got a juicy gameplay trailer to go along with it all.

So what’s in store with Vibin’, the newest season of Fortnite? Let’s discuss.

New outfits

darth vader fortnite chapter 3 season 3
Image: Epic Games

With the purchase of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3’s Battle Pass, you can unlock the evil papa himself, Darth Vader, as well as some very fashionable Fortnite original outfits.

Players will also be able to unlock Indiana Jones later on in the season. While it threw me for a loop considering Indy is just a regular guy, the fit really do be iconic. I get it.

New locations

reality falls fortnite chapter 3 season 3
Image: Epic Games

The newest location introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is Reality Falls, an area Epic describes as “a lush forest biome with bouncy mushrooms, trees of purple, waterfalls, loot-filled caverns, and geysers players can spring from”.

Within Reality Falls, there’s also the Reality Tree which spits out Reality Seed Pods. If you plant these seeds, you can grow a Reality Sapling that bears better loot every time they’re weeded. Do you want me to say Reality again?

New rides

balls fortnite chapter 3 season three
Image: Epic Games

Walking, even running, is incredibly overrated. People simply just do not do this anymore. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 understands this, as the new season has introduced a couple of new ways to get around.

First of all, balls. Ballers are back, and they have “boosted health, float on water, and now run on Battery charge”. If you want your balls to get shot around, you can go on the Screwballer. If you’re not in the mood for balls, you can ride a wolf or a boar now and attack while riding your steed.

And that’s what’s happening! Be a sith lord, plant a tree, and roll around in some big old balls.

