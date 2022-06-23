Free On The Epic Games Store This Week: A Game Of Thrones And Car Mechanic Simulator

Who doesn’t love a freebie? As most PC players are well aware, the Epic Games Store gives out free games each and every week. Once claimed, they’re bound to your Epic account and are yours to keep for good. Titles change each and every week, and you never know what Epic will pull out of its bag of tricks next.

So: which free games are going up on the Epic Games Store this week?

A Game of Thrones: The Board Game – Digital Edition

This is a digital version of the popular Game of Thrones board game. It’s important to note that the creators of this game based it on George R. R. Martin’s novel A Game of Thrones, which the show took its name from. If you were expecting a fully licensed HBO tie-in, you may be a bit disappointed. A Game of Thrones: The Board Game is a strategy game that mixes territory control with political intrigue. It’s extremely complex and a given game can take many hours to complete, especially if you’re playing with friends. In terms of time spent, getting this one for free makes it a pretty incredible bargain.

A Game of Thrones: The Board Game – Digital Edition will be among the free games on the Epic Games Store from June 24 to July 1, 2022.

Car Mechanic Simulator 2018

I’ll be honest, I downloaded Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 on Steam because I genuinely love technical sims and it was almost too much for me. I know nothing about cars and this is a game that assumes at least some prior knowledge of automobile construction. If you’re interested in cars and keen to learn more about them, this is actually a very useful tool. This is what I’d consider a perfect podcast or music game: put on your favourite listening material and tinker away for hours as you fix up an old bomb. Good gear.

Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 will be among the free games on the Epic Games Store from June 24 to July 1, 2022.

And that’s all for this week! You can grab this week’s titles at the Epic Games Store right over here. Will you be grabbing this week’s titles? Have you played them before? Give us your thoughts in the comments down below.