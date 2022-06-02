Win A Double Pass To A VIP Preview Screening Of The Boys Season 3

Are you as hype as we are for Season 3 of The Boys? If so, you’re going to really like our latest giveaway.

Our mates at Prime Video have provided us with a stack of double passes to a VIP event screening celebrating The Boys Season 3, with the new season premiering on June 3. You’ll get to see the new season’s explosive fourth episode (no spoilers, you’ll have had time to see the first three episodes) and experience a live Q&A with the cast including Chace Crawford, Claudia Doumit, Jack Quaid, Jessie T. Usher and Karen Fukuhara all in attendance. Food and bevs will be provided, so you won’t even need to hit the candy bar on the way in.

The s VIP event screening will be held in June at the Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in Sydney. You’re free to enter no matter where you live in Australia, but you will need to be able to get yourself and a mate to the Sydney CBD if you win.

Yeah, The Boys

Here’s how to enter our The Boys Season 3 giveaway: hit the widget embedded below and pop your details in. We’ll need those to send prizes out if you win. If you can’t see the widget, make sure you turn off your Adblock/extensions and then refresh this page. We’ll ask you to follow our Kotaku Australia email newsletter, and then ask a simple question. As you may be aware, we prefer to keep our competitions fun and creative, so here’s your heroic task: To get involved, all you have to do is explain exactly who your favourite character on The Boys is and why in 100 words or less to go in the running.

Remember: it’s 100 words or less, and you’ll need to be over 18 to enter. We have exactly 20 double passes to giveaway to this money-can’t-buy evening with The Boys. As with our previous competitions, the creative rivalry is fierce. The question should give you lots of room, so we expect you to bring your A-game. Our The Boys Season 3 giveaway runs from May 17th to June 1st, 2022. Winners will be notified via email following the conclusion of the competition, we’ll provide them with all the details about where to be and when.

You can check out the full terms and conditions in the entry widget if you’d like to know more.

Good luck! Ruby and I look forward to reading your responses.

You can find out more about The Boys on Twitter, Insta, FB, and chat about the show on social using the hashtag #TheBoysTV.

The Boys Season 3 launches exclusively on Prime Video June 3.