Goldeneye 007 For Xbox Is Getting Pretty Hard To Deny Now

Published 2 hours ago: June 6, 2022 at 9:53 am -
Filed to:goldeneye
goldeneye 007james bondmicrosoftnintendo 64Xbox
Image: MGM

We’re getting to a point now where the hints of a Goldeneye 007 release for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S are becoming very hard to deny.

When we most recently reported on a potential remaster, it came with the renewal of Goldeneye 007’s software trademark. Trademark renewals are fairly commonplace in the gaming world, as publishers generally like to keep trademarks for popular IP rolling ‘just in case’. Before that, achievements for what appeared to be Goldeneye 007 on Xbox leaked online.

Not long after that, VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb stated on his show GrubbSnax that Microsoft was likely to announce a Goldeneye 007 revival back in February. While he did say that he believes the game is “probably coming pretty soon”, stating in the “next couple of weeks” at the time, nothing really came of it.

Until now.

It looks like there are even more Goldeneye 007 achievements coming out of the woodwork. Deals king and frequent leaker Wario64 revealed on Twitter that the achievements are now available to view on the Xbox website. And they’re right. You can see them here.

The weird thing is, from the looks of these achievements, they’ve already been unlocked by multiple people. This begs the question: who on earth is playing and unlocking achievements on Goldeneye 007 for Xbox, a game that hasn’t even been announced?

Reported by VGC earlier this year, Rare developers were spotted by tracking sites playing the unreleased Xbox version of Goldeneye 007. Now just this weekend, it was revealed that they were continuing to unlock achievements in the game according to tracking website TrueAchievements.

According to VGC, the ‘BIGsheep’ gamer tag belongs to Rare’s lead engineer James Thomas, who notably worked on Nintendo 64 ports for Rare Replay in 2015.

There has long been a tug of war for the rights to Goldeneye 007 between Microsoft, Nintendo, and MGM for about 20 years. Realistically, all three would be required to approve a new version of the game. The thing is, this year is the 60th anniversary of James Bond as a franchise, so it’s clearly the perfect time for a remake, remaster, or re-release to happen. And hey, the Xbox Bethesda showcase is coming up!

Doesn’t this seem like the perfect “and you can play it today on Game Pass” E3 announcement? We’ll see next week.

Now who’s going to tell Buddy Matthews?

