Snacktaku: How To Make Homemade Hummus Like A Champion

Everyone’s favourite cooking lord and champion, the villain in the story of jar sauces everywhere, Nat’s What I Reckon, has TikTok. Everybody, this is not a drill.

Ok, to be fair he’s been on TikTok for some time now, but as a newcomer to TikTok, I have only just discovered his bite-sized cooking hacks. So you bet I’m going to shout some of them out.

Let’s start with Nat’s kick-ass recipe for homemade hummus.

Nat’s What I Reckon’s hummus recipe

Look, we all know buying hummus is far more overwhelming than it should be.

Why are there 40 different flavours of hummus under one brand? Do you get classic smooth? Spicy? Hummus with pine nuts? It’s too much for one person to comprehend, I’m telling you.

So why not just make it at home instead. If Nat’s What I Reckon can do it in a one-minute video, we can too.

Let’s start with what you’ll need. If the titles flashed by too quick for you, I’ve done the courtesy of listing the ingredients below:

240g Chickpeas

2 whole garlic (if roasting), 4-6 cloves if raw

2-3 tbsp Tahini

1/2 tsp Cumin

Lemon juice

Olive oil

Pinch of salt

Water/chickpea water

Nat notes that you’ll need to prep your chickpeas. If you’ve bought them in a can you can drain them but save some of the liquid. If you have dried chickpeas you’ll need to soak them overnight and then cook them in water for two hours.

Similarly, you’ll need to prep your garlic either by roasting it in some foil in the oven for half an hour or dicing it and soaking it in some lemon juice.

You’ll also need a blender or food processor to mix it all together. If you don’t have one of those I guess it’s back to the hummus aisle.

Now for the method. No one can say it better than the man himself so please enjoy the video below.

And that, fellow champions, is how to make homemade hummus the Nat’s What I Reckon way.

