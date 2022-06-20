See Games Differently

I Bought Too Much Art At Supanova 2022, Please Look At It

Image: Jade Jackson / WeekendNotes

So I went to the Supanova Comic & Gaming Convention on Sunday with my fellow writers from Gizmodo and Lifehacker, Zac Kelly and Lauren Rouse.

Fun times were had by all. Zac and I fought each other with foam swords (I won) and then fought a seasoned LARPer together (we won). Lauren bought a replica of Long Claw, which is Jon Snow’s sword from Game of Thrones. I bought the froggy coin purse from Naruto for this reason alone:

It was a time. Of course, there were the usual moments of convention mania, with Heath Ledger’s Joker merchandise everywhere you look, the most normal-temperature Domino’s Pizza you’ve ever eaten, and a lot of cosplayers running around. This year was the year of Genshin Impact cosplays, which makes sense because there are just so many gosh-darn girls and boys to choose from in that game.

However, my favourite part of any convention is the artist’s alley. A beautiful part of the hall that showcases art from local artists, where they’ll sell prints and badges and more. On Sunday, I was on a mission. I came with a plan. I was going to buy as much gamer art as I possibly could, all for the purpose of showing you good folks the sort of talent we have here. And so I did, and it was glorious. I’d like to show you the art I bought now, so you can bask in its glory too.

The Final Pam

Artist: scroggs | Instagram, Twitter, Tumblr

Image: scroggs / Kotaku Australia

Isabelle meets Tomie

Artist: Jenny Mackintosh | Website

Image: Jenny Mackintosh / Kotaku Australia

Kirby, Kirby, and more Kirby

Artist: Tamaki Reina | Instagram, Twitter, WebToon

Image: Tamaki Reina / Kotaku Australia
Image: Tamaki Reina / Kotaku Australia

Hornet and The Knight

Artist: Dan Pham | Instagram, ArtStation

Image: Dan Pham / Kotaku Australia

Sonic & Shadow

Artist: Percivore | Twitter

Image: Percivore / Kotaku Australia

Stickers of my best friend, Lechonk

Artist: bluejayoceane | Twitter, Instagram

Image: bluejayoceane / Kotaku Australia

A very naughty goose that cannot read

Artist: Leafy/Lee | Twitter, Instagram

Image: Leafy / Kotaku Australia

Omori and Mewo, and also some Kromer

Artists: The Lovekins | Etsy, Vogelchan’s Twitter, Mercykatze’s Twitter

Image: The Lovekins / Kotaku Australia

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

