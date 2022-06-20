I Bought Too Much Art At Supanova 2022, Please Look At It

So I went to the Supanova Comic & Gaming Convention on Sunday with my fellow writers from Gizmodo and Lifehacker, Zac Kelly and Lauren Rouse.

Fun times were had by all. Zac and I fought each other with foam swords (I won) and then fought a seasoned LARPer together (we won). Lauren bought a replica of Long Claw, which is Jon Snow’s sword from Game of Thrones. I bought the froggy coin purse from Naruto for this reason alone:

It was a time. Of course, there were the usual moments of convention mania, with Heath Ledger’s Joker merchandise everywhere you look, the most normal-temperature Domino’s Pizza you’ve ever eaten, and a lot of cosplayers running around. This year was the year of Genshin Impact cosplays, which makes sense because there are just so many gosh-darn girls and boys to choose from in that game.

However, my favourite part of any convention is the artist’s alley. A beautiful part of the hall that showcases art from local artists, where they’ll sell prints and badges and more. On Sunday, I was on a mission. I came with a plan. I was going to buy as much gamer art as I possibly could, all for the purpose of showing you good folks the sort of talent we have here. And so I did, and it was glorious. I’d like to show you the art I bought now, so you can bask in its glory too.

The Final Pam

Artist: scroggs | Instagram, Twitter, Tumblr

Isabelle meets Tomie

Artist: Jenny Mackintosh | Website

Kirby, Kirby, and more Kirby

Artist: Tamaki Reina | Instagram, Twitter, WebToon

Hornet and The Knight

Artist: Dan Pham | Instagram, ArtStation

Sonic & Shadow

Artist: Percivore | Twitter

Stickers of my best friend, Lechonk

Artist: bluejayoceane | Twitter, Instagram

A very naughty goose that cannot read

Artist: Leafy/Lee | Twitter, Instagram

Omori and Mewo, and also some Kromer

Artists: The Lovekins | Etsy, Vogelchan’s Twitter, Mercykatze’s Twitter