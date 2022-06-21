I Think I Could Fit The Whole Rock Candy Xbox Series S In My Mouth If I Tried

Would you gather some comrades around for a jovial session of slurping and slorping on a rock candy Xbox Series S?

Xbox ANZ has, completely unprovoked, partnered up with lolly makers Sticky Australia to create a true-to-scale rock candy version of an Xbox Series S, complete with a controller. Why? I don’t know. Is it bizarre? Absolutely. Do I love it?

Yeah. I do. Here’s how they made it:

Xbox ANZ has a knack for being huge weirdos, and you know that I love them for it. I will never let anybody forget the Sonic the Hedgehog fluffy controllers. What if you made the fluffy controller and the candy controller kiss? Would it be the worst idea in the world? Absolutely it would. They also let me give birth to Lil Baby Bingus, so we understand each other.

Of course, Xbox is not simply keeping this big candy console to themselves. That would be greedy and gluttonous, and both of those are sins that get you sent to Hell. Alas, this Sticky creation is being given away through Xbox ANZ’s Facebook page, and all you need to do to go into the running to win it is tell them what video game character you would turn into candy and why. A simple question with the potential for a lot of horrible, terrible answers.

Being the resident horrible, terrible, and especially rotten ghoul of Kotaku Australia, I personally have two ideas.

Kirby Candy

Kirby is my friend, this is true. I would never want to do anything to hurt my friend Kirby. However, Kirby is not only round, but also pink. These are two factors that often play into some of the most delicious treats, such as cake pops, lollipops, and gobstoppers. To go Mouthful Mode on a Kirby candy would not only make me feel immense joy, but would also make me feel incredibly powerful. Kirby is a god, and we are but mere mortals. Flipping the switch and swallowing Kirby instead? Who knows what would happen.

Gongen Wyzen from Asura’s Wrath Gobstopper

True to scale. Gongen Wyzen is considered to be the largest boss in video game history, he is as large as, if not larger than, the Earth. I want a candy Gongen Wyzen that I will be able to pass down my family for centuries, all of whom will thank the candy gods for a delicious feast, and slurp on it as the ritual details. Yes, it would be hard, I understand. It might even be impossible. On second thought, it is most definitely impossible. Regardless, it would be a nice treat for me.

The Xbox ANZ x Sticky competition ends at 11.59pm AEST on Sunday 26th June 2022, and you must be following Xbox ANZ on Facebook to enter. Good luck!