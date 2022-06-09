Indie Games Of The Future To Add To Your Wishlist

You know I love a good indie game list.

I know we write a lot about fantastic-looking indie games in development, almost to a point where it’s hard to keep up with them, but I promise it’s for the greater good. The good thing about having these indie games on your Steam wishlist is that it makes it even easier for you to stay informed whenever the game ends up available to the public.

Of course, if you have the funds to do so, supporting games on Kickstarter is a really great way to show your interest in a game and let the developers know that you’re keen on it, all the while actively financially supporting their work. For this list in particular though, all of the indie games shown either skipped the Kickstarter route or have already been funded, so if you’re interested all you have to do is add them to your wishlist.

Let’s have a look!

The Outbound Ghost

Did you know that there’s a whole community of game developers dedicated to making games in a similar style to the Paper Mario series? Well, now you do.

The Outbound Ghost is one of those Paper Mario inspired games, also being inspired by Undertale according to its developer Conradical Games. Imagine if Paper Mario was a game purely filled with Boos of all different flavours. It’s a turn-based battle affair with goofs and gaffs, and it looks absolutely gorgeous. It started on Kickstarter, exceeded expectations, and is now due to come out sometime this year.

You can wishlist it on Steam here.

Misc. A Tiny Tale

Remember Chibi-Robo? So do I. Do you miss it? Yeah, me too.

Misc. A Tiny Tale is an indie 3D platform where you play a little robot made out of scraps that must explore a garden, collect cogs, clean up muck, and help little friends you meet along the way. It looks like a game that clearly misses Chibi-Robo as well as the old Rare games like Banjo-Kazooie and Conker’s Bad Fur Day. The neat thing about Misc. A Tiny Tale is that while it doesn’t have a release date right now, you can download a demo of the game to get yourself hyped up for it!

You can wishlist it on Steam here.

SCHiM

Don’t we all dream of simply being a little guy that lives in the shadows?

SCHiM is a platform where you must jump from shadow to shadow in order to get around. You are a schim, described by the game’s creator Ewoud van der Werf as “the soul and spirit of an object, thing, or living being.” Unfortunately, you have been ripped apart from your thing, said thing being a human being, so now you must go around and find them. Definitely one of the most unique titles I’ve ever seen.

You can wishlist it on Steam here.

A Little To The Left

A game made specifically for perfectionists and people who struggle with their perfectionism due to owning a cat.

A Little To The Left is a wholesome organisational puzzle game made by Max Inferno, and has you going through levels organising everyday items in your home. The art style is simple and vibrant, the inclusion of a very cheeky cat is genius, and the developers are two of the sweetest people I’ve ever seen. There’s also a demo out for this one too, so you can give it a go before its full release!

You can wishlist it on Steam here.

Mika and The Witch’s Mountain

A game described as Kiki’s Delivery Service meets Death Stranding sounds like music to my ears.

Mika and The Witch’s Mountain is a witchy delivery game made by Chibig, the development team behind Summer in Mara. I personally loved Summer in Mara, especially because almost every single character I met was either rude to me or simply didn’t want anything to do with me, which I found absolutely hilarious. Mika and The Witch’s Mountain chucks you on a broomstick and sends you off to deliver packages, learn about the receivers of said packages, and most importantly, find yourself through these acts. This one’s coming in ‘late 2022’.

You can wishlist it on Steam here.

And there’s just a few indie games to chuck on your wishlist for the time being. We’ll probably come back again with more, so stay tuned!