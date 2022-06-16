See Games Differently

Lollipop Chainsaw Is Making A Return, According To Its Publisher’s Founder

Ruby Innes

Published 31 mins ago: June 16, 2022 at 12:09 pm -
Filed to:dragami games
grasshopper manufacturejames gunnkadokawa gameslollipop chainsawsuda51yoshimi yasuda
Image: Kadokawa Games

After 10 long years, Lollipop Chainsaw might be making a comeback.

Lollipop Chainsaw is easily one of the silliest games ever made. Developed by Grasshopper Manufacture, the game was a cool collaboration between the icon himself Suda51 and filmmaker James Gunn, with Tara Strong voicing main character Juliet Starling.

Releasing in 2012 as a hack-and-slash zombie game for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, Lollipop Chainsaw received very positive reviews in Japan and slightly above-average reviews in the West. Me personally? I loved it. I thought it was really goofy, really funny, and a balls-to-the-wall experience.

A cool little fun fact about Lollipop Chainsaw is that it was a direct inspiration for Gunn when he was making the 2021 The Suicide Squad move. Specifically, Gunn says in an interview with Collider that ‘the hearts and beautiful little things [that] came out of people mixed with blood’ in the hack-and-slash inspired the ‘Harley-vision’ scene in his film. Neat!

Fast forward to now. Former CEO of Kadokawa Games (the original publisher of Lollipop Chainsaw) Yoshimi Yadusa has announced the game’s return via Twitter.

To be precise, Yasuda has said that the game is back by Dragami Games. Dragami Games is a video game publishing company founded earlier this year, and was founded by Yasuda after his split from Kadokawa Games. In the process, Dragami Games inherited several IPs from Kadokawa Games, one of which was Lollipop Chainsaw.

Currently, that’s all we know. There’s no indicators as to whether it will be a brand new game or a remake of the original, and it’s unclear if Suda51 or James Gunn will be returning to work on the project.

That being said, both Suda51 and Gunn were present at Lollipop Chainsaw‘s 10th anniversary event, so it could always be a possibility.

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

