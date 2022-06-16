Lord of the Rings Anime Movie War Of The Rohirrim Brings Éowyn Back To Middle Earth

Miranda Otto, who famously played Éowyn in The Lord of the Rings series, is slated to return to the character she portrayed in the early 2000s, Deadline reports. The new anime feature, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, will feature Éowyn as she narrates the legend of the Helm Hammerhand, a king of Rohan from the third age. The story will take place nearly 200 years before the events of the original films.

Additional voice talent has also been announced. Brian Cox (Succession) will be the voice of Hammerhand, and Gaia Wise (A Walk in the Woods) will play Hammerhand’s daughter Hera, who takes on a pivotal role in resisting the forces that surround the fortress that would come be known as Helm’s Deep. Luke Pasqualino (Snowpiercer) will portray Wulf, a Dunlending prince who seeks vengeance on Hammerhand and the Rohirrim for the death of his father.

If you can’t wait for this feature film, to enjoy more Lord of the Rings stories, even in anime form, there is an Amazon series currently slated for release in September of this year. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will chronicle the events of the second age which lead up to the creation of the rings of power distributed across the species of Middle Earth, and Sauron’s rise as a tyrant.

The film will be released theatrically by Warner Bros and will be available globally April 12, 2024.