Woopsies, Ubisoft Leaked The Release Date For Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope

Damn, the creators of Mario + Rabbids truly cannot catch a break when it comes to their gaming news getting leaked.

We first found out about the sequel to 2017’s Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle through, you guessed it, a leak. More specifically, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (prior to any announcement of it existing) appeared as a listing on the Nintendo website mid-last year. Oops!

As somebody that played the fuck out of the first game, I am very excited for the sequel. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle truly had absolutely no right being as good as it was.

If you haven’t played it, it’s pretty cheap to pick up anywhere nowadays, so I highly recommend it. There’s a clear love for the Mario franchise from the people at Ubisoft Paris, and you can feel that in all parts of the game.

I know the Rabbids make it less enticing, but trust me on this. The game fucking owns and everyone who’s played it, knows it.

Going back to Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, I’m very excited for it. And it seems like Ubisoft might be too, because the poor buggers have accidentally (or hey, perhaps intentionally) leaked the release date, DLC, and screenshots of the game on their website.

Looks like Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope launches October 20https://t.co/wr06c8pVBB pic.twitter.com/wnxHhQt4qY — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 27, 2022

While it looks like they very swiftly took it down, there it is. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will be releasing on Nintendo switch on October 20th, 2022.

Not just that, but eager fans managed to grab as much information from the website as they could before it got pulled, including what’s included in the Gold Edition of the game:

The base game of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

The season pass which contains upcoming DLC packs, including additional story content featuring new heroes, quests, and battles

Also includes the Galactic Prestige Pack, with three exclusive and supremely stylish weapon skins for your team, unlockable right away

Finally, some more screenshots from the game were revealed, including the image you see above, and the following images below.

Based on whispers around, it sounds like Ubisoft and Nintendo plan to reveal the release date and more footage for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope at tonight’s Nintendo Direct Mini, so I personally can’t wait to see what else they’ve got.

Speaking of the Nintendo Direct Mini, you can see what times in Australia and NZ it will be streaming here.