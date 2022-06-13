5 Reasons Ms Marvel Really Is Marvellous

Friends, I’m going to make a big call and say that Ms Marvel may be my favourite MCU TV show yet. I know it’s early days but Kamala Khan has won me over, heart and soul, and she deserves the chance to win you over as well.

First up, if you know nothing about Ms Marvel the gist is that Kamala Khan is a normal teenager living in Jersey City, doing normal teenage things like fangirling over the Avengers. But her life completely changes when she gets superpowers of her own and suddenly, her dreams of being a superhero are actually within reach.

I can think of a million good things to say about this show, but I’ll stick to just five. So here are some things I love about Ms Marvel on Disney+ that I think you will too.

Reasons to love Ms Marvel

1. Kamala Khan

Marvel’s casting department deserves a raise. They’ve already given us perfect choices like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and Florence Pugh, but Iman Vellani was born to play Kamala Khan.

Not only is Vellani a teenager herself, so therefore the right age for Kamala, but she’s a super fan of the MCU herself, and it definitely shows.

Vellani manages to capture every facet of her comic book character, from her rebellious spirit to her deep love of her family and friends (and the Avengers), and her doubts about fitting in.

She is honestly such a star that you will have a hard time not loving her.

2. Ms Marvel has style

Marvel projects haven’t been afraid to go in different directions, especially since Disney+ became an option, and Ms Marvel is one of the best examples of that.

This show has so much style. Text messages are written in neon signs, ideas that characters are discussing come to life in spray paint art, and a fast-paced YouTube video catches us up on previous events.

The style has been compared to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and honestly, I think that checks out. Ms Marvel continuously finds fresh and vibrant ways to present information that draws us into Kamala’s imagination and her love of drawing. It’s like a comic panel come to life.

The editing is unique, sharp and fast-paced which is refreshing and should definitely make it a hit with comic fans.

3. The teen vibes

I’m a sucker for just about any teen TV show and Ms Marvel has the coming-of-age vibes in spades. So for all my fellow YA-die hards out there, this one is for us.

Ms Marvel is grounded in a way that not a lot of other MCU projects are. Maybe its closest comparison is Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In a similar way to Peter Parker, Kamala Khan doesn’t really fit in at school. She struggles with day to day problems like passing her driver’s test or figuring out what to do after high school.

Of course, superpowers become a part of all this as well, but even then Ms Marvel remains grounded in real problems that are instantly relatable, even if you’re not a teenager (or don’t have superpowers).

These themes of family, friendship and finding yourself fit so perfectly into that teen genre and it makes Ms Marvel feel like a natural blend of a coming-of-age comedy and an MCU show.

4. A love letter to Marvel

Speaking of the MCU, Ms Marvel is very much for fans of the cinematic universe.

Unlike some previous Marvel series (looking at you Moon Knight), Ms Marvel is constantly making references to events in the wider MCU.

Kamala Khan is a devoted fangirl to Captain Marvel and the Avengers (honestly, same) and one of her biggest challenges in the first episode is getting permission to attend the first AvengerCon.

It’s one of the few Marvel shows that really doesn’t shy away from referencing everything that’s happened in other movies. It allows us a window into how the everyday citizens of this universe react to having superheroes in their lives.

It’s just another reason that Kamala Khan seems even more relatable because she, like many of us, is a fan.

We also know that Ms Marvel is going to play an integral part in the future of the MCU, having been confirmed to appear alongside Captain Marvel in The Marvels next year, so it’s one Disney+ series that will become required viewing to gain the full picture.

5. The supporting cast and characters

Iman Vellani may own the show as Ms Marvel, but the cast and characters surrounding her will equally win your heart.

Ms Marvel is an incredibly diverse show from the ground up. It depicts a Pakistani-American family residing in modern-day New Jersey. The characters and story reflect a culture that is rarely seen on mainstream television and their relationships and mannerisms feel incredibly authentic.

Kamala lives with her parents and her older brother who are frustratingly overbearing, yet loveable. The entire Khan family feels so very relevant, from Kamala’s dad learning how to work a smart home to her mother stressing about her teenage daughter going to a party at night. Tag yourselves, because I think we’ve all been there.

Kamala also has two very wholesome relationships with her best friends. Bruno is her wingman, her ride or die, tech-savvy friend who will support her until the end. It’s obvious that their friendship is very genuine and more than just surface-level – maybe it even has vibes of something more?

Nakia and Kamala, meanwhile, grew up together attending the same events and they really bond over living in the same faith. Their friendship is a safe space to discuss their real thoughts about fitting in with their family’s practices and ideals. They lift each other up as young women and it’s just so damn delightful to see.

We all deserve a Bruno and Nakia in our lives.

Even Kamala’s new friend, slash maybe love interest, Kamran, is just super likeable and as far away from toxic masculinity as you can get.

You’ll honestly leave this show feeling like a part of a newfound family and it makes the wait to see them each Wednesday real difficult.

Hopefully, I haven’t fangirled too much on you (although I think the situation demands it), but there are just so many good things that make Ms Marvel worth watching.

If I haven’t managed to convince you with at least one of the above you’ll just have to go out and watch it on Disney+ and tell me why I was wrong.

Ms Marvel episode 1 is streaming now on Disney+ with new episodes releasing weekly on Wednesdays.