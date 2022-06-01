New Cooking Mama And Frogger Games Coming To Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is bringing back three unexpected legends in June.

When I first learned about Apple Arcade, I was a little wary. Not only did I not have the hardware required to play any games available on the service, but it didn’t seem like there was a lot of content to go for. However, the library continues to expand, with the release of Warped Kart Racers last month resulting in people saying it’s actually pretty good, and Gibbon being a gorgeous, gorgeous title that I’d recommend to anyone and everyone.

For the month of June, Apple Arcade has announced three new titles all from Japanese developers, with two of the games being rejuvenations of already-existing series’ and the other being a new IP from the creator of Shenmue. Let’s take a look!

Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins (June 3rd)

Remember Frogger? The silly little frog that loves to cross the road? Well, now he’s in 3D and is crossing a lot more than roads. There’s cute new characters and all sorts of new puzzle mechanics, and comes after the other Frogger game on Apple Arcade, Frogger in Toy Town. Honestly? It actually looks pretty fun, not much else to say on it. I love the axolotl with my whole life.

Cooking Mama: Cuisine! (June 17th)

Honestly, I’m a bit of a Cooking Mama tragic. I used to play it all the time on my Nintendo DS, and I remember being shocked and mortified at the news of Cooking Mama: Cookstar for Nintendo Switch being a little bit of a flop. From the ultimately unsubstantiated blockchain connections to the developer taking legal action against the original publisher, it all seemed a little messy.

Luckily, it seems like Office Create is back with a new concept for Cooking Mama that hasn’t been done before in the series. They explain it quite well:

Rather than selecting a recipe, players will first choose the ingredients, find a combination that works together, and then start cooking. The only way to find out what is being served up with the selected ingredients is by cooking it. Players will feel the heat as they whip up delicious dishes before the time runs out in a series of fun mini-games that are simple and easy-to-play.

So it’s kinda like real cooking! Scary and open to disaster!

Air Twister (June 24th)

Air Twister is an endless shooter made by Yu Suzuki, the creator of Shenmue. You play a princess that has to fly through the air and shoot down alien beasties. The game looks very pretty, and it seems like it’ll be an entertaining way to pass the time. Let’s hope it didn’t cost as much as Suzuki’s other games!

Out of all three of these, I think I’m the most excited for Cooking Mama, but I’ll be keen to give them all a go! You can sign up to Apple Arcade right over here.