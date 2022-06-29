The New Sonic Frontiers Trailer Should’ve Been The First One

Finally, a Sonic Frontiers trailer that people don’t hate!

The June 2022 Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase, in my personal opinion, rocked and ruled. It truly was packed to the brim with good news, news that we already knew about, and news that pleasantly surprised everybody.

While I’m sure many would’ve loved a first-party showcase from Nintendo, this one gave us a lot to be excited for, including Sonic Frontiers, a game that people were begging SEGA to delay the release of at one point.

The new trailer for Sonic Frontiers that Nintendo decided to show was, in short, fuckin’ great.

This Sonic Frontiers trailer sets itself apart from the past two trailers in quite a few ways. We actually see some fast-paced and action-filled gameplay, the area looks fuller, and more mysteries without answers are revealed. It’s great.

On top of all that, remember how we saw that datamine for potential Sonic Frontiers content? Y’know, the one where Big the Cat might be coming back?

Well, this newest trailer did reveal Cyber Space, which was less in space and more so a cyber space, if you know what I mean. The strings for Cyber Space showed up in the datamine, so it’s very likely that the other strings are related to content in Sonic Frontiers.

The comments on the newest Sonic Frontiers trailer on Nintendo’s YouTube channel also seem to echo similar sentiments.

While the first two trailers and the gameplay footage for Sonic Frontiers were definitely somewhat underwhelming, I definitely feel like there’s a lot more than meets the eye with this game. If Sega decide to market Sonic Frontiers more like this in the future, I think there could definitely be a lot more fanfare for it.

Honestly, despite thinking Sonic looked a little out of place in this world at first, I’ve been staying optimistic about the final product of Sonic Frontiers. I’m excited, I’m quaking in my boots, I’m keen as hell. I don’t know what’s going to happen with it, but I like what I’m seeing so far.

Also, what the actual fuck are THOSE?

I can’t wait to find out.