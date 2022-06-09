New Street Fighter 6 Trailer Shows Guile Punching Up Ryu

During Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest livestream, Capcom came through with a new look at some Street Fighter 6 gameplay and a character reveal.

In a new albeit brief trailer, the blonde flat-top army vet Guile — with comb in tow — absolutely clobbers Ryu. We see many of his iconic moves, including Sonic Boom and the Flash Kick. He’s also rocking quite a fashion statement in an all-denim (!) bodysuit of sorts.

Street Fighter 6 is essentially a complete revamp for the series. It retains the classic 1v1 side-view fighting experience fans have come to expect, but the game also expands the scope to embrace open-world exploration and a few fresh-faced fighters. Capcom’s also introducing some new mechanics to the game, including a modern control type for “easier inputs,” a powerful strike called Drive Impact that absorbs moves (similar to Street Fighter IV’s Focus Attack), and the ability to scowl and make faces at your opponent before a match starts.

While this is a new gameplay trailer, some of what is here isn’t exactly totally new information. That’s because ahead of Keighley’s presentation, various bits of Street Fighter 6 had leaked, including (possibly) the game’s entire character lineup. Some of this was even found in Nvidia’s now-infamous GeForce Now leak.

Read More: Looks Like Street Fighter 6’s Entire Roster May Have Already Leaked

The most intriguing part of Street Fighter 6 is the single-player mode. Supposedly an “immersive” story experience, the main campaign sees you roaming the streets of Metro City — famously the setting of Capcom’s Final Fight — in search of battles, presumably with iconic series characters. Who knows? Maybe we can train with Chun-Li or Ryu. Unfortunately, Ken Masters may not be the most capable teacher right now, since the blonde-haired Shotokan has fallen on hard times in Street Fighter 6.