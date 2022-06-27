See Games Differently

When To See The Nintendo Direct Mini In Australian/NZ Times

David Smith & Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: June 28, 2022 at 8:55 am -
Image: Nintendo

Wow! After all the speculation, rumours, and whispers (more like screams), Nintendo has finally confirmed a June 2022 Nintendo Direct Mini, and it’s happening today in Australia!

This time, it’s another third-party showcase, and we’ve collated all the Australian times so you know when to tune in!

The next Nintendo Direct will be a 25-minute showcase specifically looking at third-party titles. The rumours swirling around seem to say that we should expect some Persona news, perhaps an announcement like Xbox’s where the OG games will be coming to Switch. Another rumour seems to say that the new Mario + Rabbids game may be getting some coverage.

Maybe even… Hollo-

No. I won’t say it. I’m not jinxing it this time.

Don’t expect any first party Nintendo news though, this is very much a showcase for third-party titles. No Zelda.

So when is the new Nintendo Direct?

The June 2022 Nintendo Direct Mini will be a late one for Australian audiences. You’ll be able to catch it on Tuesday, June 28 if you live in Australia. The time difference will bump the Direct up to Wednesday, June 29 if you’re in New Zealand.

Nice. Where can I see it?

Ninty’s official Twitch and YouTube channels will be the best place Australians can see the June 2022 Nintendo Direct Mini. VOD versions will be uploaded after the live broadcast has finished.

What time does the Nintendo Direct start?

See below for each Australian timezone, ranked in order of earliest to latest start. New Zealand friends, we haven’t forgotten you either, check the bottom of the list for kickoff times in NZDT.

 

Western Australia

Tues, June 28, 2022

9:00 pm AWST

 

Northern Territory, South Australia

Tues, June 28, 2022

10:30 pm ACST

 

ACT, New South Wales, Queensland Tasmania, Victoria

Tues, June 28, 2022

11:00 pm AEST

 

New Zealand

Wed, June 29, 2022

1:00 am NZST

 

And there you go. Are you keen for the June 2022 Nintendo Direct Mini? Are you keen for possible Persona or Mario + Rabbids news? Any predictions for surprise announcements? Share your theories in the comments below.

  • Well with the Nintendo Direct happening tomorrow morning at 10am for me Victoria I’m hoping to see some updates or free DLC updates for Mario Party Superstars.
    I also want to see more information on Kirby and The Forgotten Land coming out on March 25 next month.
    I also want to see a new Donkey Kong game been announced along with hopefully an announcement for Super Mario Odyssey 2 and maybe Mario Kart 9.
    That’s all I really want to see for tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct.

      • No time for that john_stalvern Sakurai-san needs to rest up after his reveal of all 11 DLC fighters from Super Smash Bros Ultimate there will be no Super Smash Bros Ultimate sequel in tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct.
        So suck it up john_stalvern and please do not comment me again about a Super Smash Bros Ultimate sequel it’s not going to happen.

    • James, if you are in Victoria and you say you’ll watch it from 10am, you would have missed it. It starts at 9am for Sydney, VIC and ACT

      • No brownie73 that is not what I meant I said I’m watching the Nintendo Direct at 9am.
        Do you get the picture now?

  • At least the time is reasonable. Must be big changes to the series if there’s 20 minutes of stuff to talk about.

  • Is this just all bots (besides James)?

    The leading image and content all reference NO nintendo games and people are posting stuff like Zelda and Metroid.

    Reply

  • Oh looks like another recycled article. Never mind about bots.
    Is this easier than writing a new one or something?

