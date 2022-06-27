When To See The Nintendo Direct Mini In Australian/NZ Times

Wow! After all the speculation, rumours, and whispers (more like screams), Nintendo has finally confirmed a June 2022 Nintendo Direct Mini, and it’s happening today in Australia!

This time, it’s another third-party showcase, and we’ve collated all the Australian times so you know when to tune in!

The next Nintendo Direct will be a 25-minute showcase specifically looking at third-party titles. The rumours swirling around seem to say that we should expect some Persona news, perhaps an announcement like Xbox’s where the OG games will be coming to Switch. Another rumour seems to say that the new Mario + Rabbids game may be getting some coverage.

Maybe even… Hollo-

No. I won’t say it. I’m not jinxing it this time.

Don’t expect any first party Nintendo news though, this is very much a showcase for third-party titles. No Zelda.

So when is the new Nintendo Direct?

The June 2022 Nintendo Direct Mini will be a late one for Australian audiences. You’ll be able to catch it on Tuesday, June 28 if you live in Australia. The time difference will bump the Direct up to Wednesday, June 29 if you’re in New Zealand.

Nice. Where can I see it?

Ninty’s official Twitch and YouTube channels will be the best place Australians can see the June 2022 Nintendo Direct Mini. VOD versions will be uploaded after the live broadcast has finished.

What time does the Nintendo Direct start?

See below for each Australian timezone, ranked in order of earliest to latest start. New Zealand friends, we haven’t forgotten you either, check the bottom of the list for kickoff times in NZDT.

Western Australia

Tues, June 28, 2022

9:00 pm AWST

Northern Territory, South Australia

Tues, June 28, 2022

10:30 pm ACST

ACT, New South Wales, Queensland Tasmania, Victoria

Tues, June 28, 2022

11:00 pm AEST

New Zealand

Wed, June 29, 2022

1:00 am NZST

And there you go. Are you keen for the June 2022 Nintendo Direct Mini? Are you keen for possible Persona or Mario + Rabbids news? Any predictions for surprise announcements? Share your theories in the comments below.