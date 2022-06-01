Another Music YouTuber Cops Over 500 Copyright Blocks From Nintendo

By now, I’m sure we’ve heard the unfortunate tale of GilvaSunner, the YouTube channel that was for hosting many, many, many Nintendo game soundtracks.

To summarise that sad tale for the newcomers: Nintendo issued around 3500 copyright blocks against GilvaSunner’s channel in total (starting with over 1300 blocks, and following with another approximately 2200 after). Despite the fact that none of their videos were being monetised, GilvaSunner was forced to take down their YouTube channel, due to the overwhelming amount of blocks.

It’s a sorrowful tale. Its especially brutal when you consider the vast majority of Nintendo game soundtracks are not legally available to stream on any platform. That’s not to say that you aren’t able to buy the soundtracks, but many are either Japan-exclusive releases or very rare in general. On top of that, the ability to stream music is a lot more convenient and usually the first option for many wanting to listen to hear it.

Which brings us to today.

Another YouTube channel dedicated to posting video game soundtracks has announced that they will be removing all Nintendo music from their channel. According to a post on their community tab, DeoxysPrime has received over 500 copyright claims and more than a dozen soundtracks blocked on their channel. The community post reads as follows:

Effective immediately I will be removing all Nintendo music from my channel. With 500+ claims and more than a dozen soundtracks blocked over the last week it’s pretty clear they don’t want their music on YouTube. Some of you may have already noticed these soundtracks beginning to disappear but I thought I’d give you all a heads up about what’s going on. This isn’t the first time I’ve dealt with this issue on my channel but it will be the last. I’m sorry to everyone who enjoys their music but I don’t have much choice. I have no intention of deleting my channel and the rest of my non-Nintendo soundtracks will remain up for the foreseeable future. It’s frustrating but as I’ve said before it’s ultimately their choice to have their music blocked on the platform. Once again I’m sorry for the inconvenience this will cause, as I enjoy listening to Nintendo music on here just as much as you all do, but it just doesn’t make any sense to continue on like this. As always you can follow me on Twitter (https://twitter.com/DeoxysPrime) for any other updates and as a general reminder, if you do see any soundtracks on my channel removed, it’s always safe to assume it was for copyright reasons. Be respectful of their right to do this but also please continue to push Nintendo to release their music in official formats, because there’s no reason these soundtracks should have to disappear forever. Thank you.

As of writing, no Nintendo game soundtracks remain available on DeoxysPrime’s channel. However, there’s still a lot of music from the Sonic The Hedgehog games, all of which go hard as hell and are straight fire. I personally hope that Nintendo is working towards making its soundtracks available to stream legally in some type of way, but there hasn’t been any kind of official statement or sign that that’s the plan just yet.