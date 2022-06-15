New Trailer: ROM Hack Turned Full Game, Path Of The Midnight Sun, Is Releasing This Year

Remember Path of the Midnight Sun? Let’s refresh your memory.

A ROM hack for the original Fire Emblem called Midnight Sun was created by solo developer Alfred Kamon and released in 2014 to much fanfare, amassing around 100,000 downloads before its cancellation in 2017. While this was very sad, it wasn’t the last we’d see.

As reported by Kotaku‘s Luke Plunkett back in 2019, the project then came back to life as a fully-fledged game being solely developed by Kamon, with a name change to Path of the Midnight Sun and some help from contractors for music, animation, and art. At the time, the project was simply a Kickstarter project.

Fast forward a month, and Path of the Midnight Sun was fully funded on Kickstarter. Over the next few months, the release date was pushed back from 2020 to 2021 as the team worked on polishing the game. Fast forward to now, and Studio Daimon has dropped a brand new trailer and a release window of Q3 2022 for PC and Mac. Check it out!

This is the first full game from Kamon under his Milan-based Studio Diamon, and has been developed in Live2D. It’s pretty cool to see a ROM hack for the original Game Boy Advance game go from being just that, to now a fully-fledged game with voice acting, a full soundtrack, and a whole lot of depth.

Of course, Path of the Midnight Sun is still very influenced by the Fire Emblem series with its use of Story and Hardcore mode as well as the general tactical RPG elements, but it seems to branch out as both a dating simulator and a visual novel as well. It’s been quite the journey for Studio Daimon, but we’re very excited to see what’s in store. Also, doggies.

Path of the Midnight Sun will be releasing for PC and Mac in Q3 2022, and you can wishlist it on Steam here.