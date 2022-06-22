Australia Gets The New PlayStation Plus This Week, Here’s What To Expect

It’s finally here, folks! The new and revised PlayStation Plus is now available in Australia. Here’s everything you need to know to get set up.
In case you somehow missed the news: PlayStation has replaced the old PlayStation Plus service with a new tiered model, each granting different benefits. The tiers for Australian players are Essential, Extra, and Deluxe.
According to the official PlayStation Australia website, the prices, and what you get in each tier, are as follows.
PlayStation Plus Essential
- 1 month – $11.95
- 3 months – $33.95
- 12 months – $79.95
Provides the same benefits that PlayStation Plus members are getting today: Two monthly downloadable games, exclusive discounts, cloud storage for saved games, online multiplayer access.
PlayStation Plus Extra
- 1 month – $18.95
- 3 months – $54.95
- 12 months – $134.95
Includes all the benefits of Essential. Adds a catalogue of up to 400 various PS4 and PS5 games. Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play.
PlayStation Plus Deluxe
- 1 month – $21.95
- 3 months – $63.95
- 12 months – $154.95
Include all the benefits of Essential and Extra. Includes a catalogue of games from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations to download and play, along with time-limited game trials. Fewer games than the Premium tier due to the unavailability of PlayStation’s cloud streaming service in Australia.
Wait, we don’t get PlayStation Plus Premium in Australia?
As we’ve written about previously, the Premium tier is only available in countries with access to the PlayStation Now game streaming service. Unfortunately, that’s not us.
How does that shake out for Aussies compared to overseas?
In a surprising turn of events, the prices for the PlayStation Plus tiers in Australia are actually cheaper than those in the US. While that was always going to be a given for the Deluxe tier considering we’ll be getting less content, the Essential tier on a monthly rate is a little less than $2 cheaper (at the time of writing $9.99 USD converts to roughly $13.89 AUD). Something gaming-related costing less in Australia? Shocking!
As expected, the Deluxe tier costs a little more than Extra and a little less than Premium. While this is a good move, I personally wouldn’t have minded paying the same price if I could play some PlayStation 3 games. Of course, we all know why that’s not happening just yet.
In comparison, Xbox Game Ultimate (which includes Game Pass and Gold) is $191.80 for 12 months. Of course, I stand by the fact that they are most likely going to be very different services, so it’s hard to say which one is more ‘worth it’.
How do I upgrade to the new PlayStation Plus?
If you’ve already got a PlayStation Plus subscription, you’ll be rolled over to the PlayStation Plus Essential tier at no extra charge. From there, you can either upgrade it to PlayStation Plus Extra or Deluxe. Choosing to do so means you’ll need to pay the difference. Don’t forget: the way Sony has structured things, it appears you’ll need to pay the difference for any remaining months on your current sub (which appears to shake out to somewhere between $7 and $10 per month). Keep that in mind going in so you don’t get a nasty surprise.
If you don’t currently have a PlayStation Plus subscription, you can pick any of the new plans you like and pay as normal.
Which games are launching with the new PlayStation Plus in Australia?
Unfortunately, we’re not entirely sure yet. The only information we have to go on are title lists from Japan, our closest neighbouring PS Plus territory, to go on. Take the following lists with a significant grain of salt because everything on them could and should be considered subject to change based on region.
PlayStation Plus Extra (Japan)
These are the PS4 and PS5 titles available at the PlayStation Plus Extra tiers and above.
- Absolver
- ABZU
- Ace of Seafood
- Akiba’s Beat
- Alienation
- AO Tennis 2
- Aragami
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4/PS5)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4/PS5)
- Astebreed
- AVICII Invector
- Back to Bed
- Bad North
- Balan Wonderworld (PS4)
- Balan Wonderworld (PS5)
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bound
- Brawlout
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of Cthulhu
- Celeste
- Child of Light
- Children of Morta
- Chicken Police – Paint it Red
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy
- Chronos: Before The Ashes
- Cities: Skylines
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
- ConnecTank
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4/PS5)
- Cris Tales (PS4/PS5)
- Croixleur Sigma
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Dandara
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- Days Gone
- DCL: The Game
- Dead Cells
- Death end re;Quest
- Death end re;Quest2
- Death Stranding
- Death Stranding: The Director’s Cut
- Deliver Us the Moon
- Demon’s Souls
- Desperados III
- Destruction Allstars
- Detroit: Become Human
- Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
- Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance
- DOOM
- Dragon Star Varnir
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
- Eagle Flight
- Earth’s Dawn
- Eiyuu Densetsu: Ao no Kiseki Kai
- Eiyuu Densetsu: Sen no Kiseki IV -The End of Saga-
- Eiyuu Densetsu: Zero no Kiseki Kai
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
- Embr
- Emily Wants to Play
- Enter the Gungeon
- Entwined
- Everspace
- Everybody’s Golf
- Fade to Silence
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- Fighting EX LAYER – Standard Version
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Flatout 4: Total Insanity
- For Honor
- Foreclosed (PS4/PS5)
- Friday The 13th: The Game
- Frostpunk
- Gabbuchi
- Gal*Gunvolt
- Gal*Gunvolt Burst
- Get Even
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PS4/PS5)
- Ghostrunner (PS4/PS5)
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
- God of War
- Golf With Your Friends
- Gravity Rush 2 (SIEJ: Gravity Daze 2)
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- Gunvolt Chronicles Luminous Avenger IX
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Human Fall Flat
- I am Dead (PS4/PS5)
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Infinite Minigolf
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Killzone: Shadow Fall
- Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
- Kingdom New Lands
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Knack
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop (PS4/PS5)
- Left Alive (SIEJ/SIEAsia version)
- Legendary Fishing
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Little Big Workshop
- Little Nightmares
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Mad Runner
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Magicka 2
- Mahjong
- Maneater (PS4/PS5)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4/PS5)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4/PS5)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Matterfall
- MediEvil
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Minit
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Monster Truck Championship (PS4/PS5)
- Moonlighter
- Moving Out
- MXGP 2021 (PS4/PS5)
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- Mystery Chronicle: One Way Heroics
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- NBA 2K22 (PS4/PS5)
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- Neverending Nightmares
- Nidhogg
- Nioh
- Observation
- Observer: System Redux
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
- Omega Quintet
- Outer Wilds
- Overcooked! 2
- Overpass
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Pile Up! Box by Box
- Portal Knights
- Prey
- Prison Architect
- Project CARS 2
- Project CARS 3
- R-Type Final 2
- Rad Rodgers
- Rebel Galaxy
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
- Resogun
- Returnal
- Rez Infinite
- RIDE 4 (PS4/PS5)
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
- Rollercoaster Dreams
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered
- Screencheat
- Seasons After Fall
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shenmue III
- Sine Mora EX
- SkyDrift Infinity
- Sniper Elite 4
- SoulCalibur IV
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Space Junkies
- Star Ocean First Departure R
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Steep
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4/PS5)
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Artful Escape (PS4/PS5)
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
- The Last Guardian
- The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel I: Kai -Thors Military Academy 1204-
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II: Kai -The Erebonian Civil War-
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Messenger
- The MISSING: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered
- Through the Darkest of Times
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- TorqueL
- Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
- Touhou Sky Arena -MATSURI- Climax
- Tour De France 2021 (PS4/PS5)
- TowerFall Ascension
- Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Tricky Towers
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Until Dawn
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4/PS5)
- Werewolves Within
- Wild Guns Reloaded
- Windbound
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- World of Final Fantasy
- Wreckfest (PS4/PS5)
- XCOM 2
- Y School Heroes: Bustlin’ School life
- YO-KAI WATCH 4++
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
- Ys: Memories of Celceta
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- ZOMBI
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- 11-11 Memories Retold
- 2Dark
PlayStation Classics (Japan, Asia)
Available in the Deluxe and Premium (not available in Aus) tiers.
PS1
- Ape Escape
- Disney PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue
- Hot Shots Golf
- IQ: Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash!
- Mr. Driller
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 2
- Wild Arms
- Worms Armageddon
- Worms World Party
PS2
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Jak II
- Jak 3
- Jak X: Combat Racing
PSP
- Echochrome
PS4
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City
- BEYOND: Two Souls
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Crysis Remastered
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut
- God of War III Remastered
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Heavy Rain
- Hotline Miami
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LocoRoco Remastered
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
- Outcast: Second Contract
- Patapon 2 Remastered
- Rainbow Moon
- Resident Evil
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- WipEout: Omega Collection
Trials and demos (Japan)
Available in the Deluxe and Premium (not available in Aus) tiers.
- Biomutant
- Choujigen Game Neptune: Sisters vs Sisters
- Cyberpunk 2077
- ELEX 2
- Farming Simulator 22
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- LEGO City Undercover
- MotoGP 22
- Shikabane Kurai no Bouken Meshi
- The Cruel King and the Great Hero
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- WWE 2K22