Australia Gets The New PlayStation Plus This Week, Here’s What To Expect

It’s finally here, folks! The new and revised PlayStation Plus is now available in Australia. Here’s everything you need to know to get set up.

In case you somehow missed the news: PlayStation has replaced the old PlayStation Plus service with a new tiered model, each granting different benefits. The tiers for Australian players are Essential, Extra, and Deluxe.

According to the official PlayStation Australia website, the prices, and what you get in each tier, are as follows.

PlayStation Plus Essential

1 month – $11.95

3 months – $33.95

12 months – $79.95

Provides the same benefits that PlayStation Plus members are getting today: Two monthly downloadable games, exclusive discounts, cloud storage for saved games, online multiplayer access.

PlayStation Plus Extra

1 month – $18.95

3 months – $54.95

12 months – $134.95

Includes all the benefits of Essential. Adds a catalogue of up to 400 various PS4 and PS5 games. Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play.

PlayStation Plus Deluxe

1 month – $21.95

3 months – $63.95

12 months – $154.95

Include all the benefits of Essential and Extra. Includes a catalogue of games from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations to download and play, along with time-limited game trials. Fewer games than the Premium tier due to the unavailability of PlayStation’s cloud streaming service in Australia.

Wait, we don’t get PlayStation Plus Premium in Australia?

As we’ve written about previously, the Premium tier is only available in countries with access to the PlayStation Now game streaming service. Unfortunately, that’s not us.

How does that shake out for Aussies compared to overseas?

In a surprising turn of events, the prices for the PlayStation Plus tiers in Australia are actually cheaper than those in the US. While that was always going to be a given for the Deluxe tier considering we’ll be getting less content, the Essential tier on a monthly rate is a little less than $2 cheaper (at the time of writing $9.99 USD converts to roughly $13.89 AUD). Something gaming-related costing less in Australia? Shocking!

As expected, the Deluxe tier costs a little more than Extra and a little less than Premium. While this is a good move, I personally wouldn’t have minded paying the same price if I could play some PlayStation 3 games. Of course, we all know why that’s not happening just yet.

In comparison, Xbox Game Ultimate (which includes Game Pass and Gold) is $191.80 for 12 months. Of course, I stand by the fact that they are most likely going to be very different services, so it’s hard to say which one is more ‘worth it’.

How do I upgrade to the new PlayStation Plus?

If you’ve already got a PlayStation Plus subscription, you’ll be rolled over to the PlayStation Plus Essential tier at no extra charge. From there, you can either upgrade it to PlayStation Plus Extra or Deluxe. Choosing to do so means you’ll need to pay the difference. Don’t forget: the way Sony has structured things, it appears you’ll need to pay the difference for any remaining months on your current sub (which appears to shake out to somewhere between $7 and $10 per month). Keep that in mind going in so you don’t get a nasty surprise.

If you don’t currently have a PlayStation Plus subscription, you can pick any of the new plans you like and pay as normal.

Which games are launching with the new PlayStation Plus in Australia?

Unfortunately, we’re not entirely sure yet. The only information we have to go on are title lists from Japan, our closest neighbouring PS Plus territory, to go on. Take the following lists with a significant grain of salt because everything on them could and should be considered subject to change based on region.

PlayStation Plus Extra (Japan)

These are the PS4 and PS5 titles available at the PlayStation Plus Extra tiers and above.

Absolver

ABZU

Ace of Seafood

Akiba’s Beat

Alienation

AO Tennis 2

Aragami

Ashen

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4/PS5)

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4/PS5)

Astebreed

AVICII Invector

Back to Bed

Bad North

Balan Wonderworld (PS4)

Balan Wonderworld (PS5)

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bee Simulator

Blasphemous

Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bound

Brawlout

Caladrius Blaze

Call of Cthulhu

Celeste

Child of Light

Children of Morta

Chicken Police – Paint it Red

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy

Chronos: Before The Ashes

Cities: Skylines

Clouds & Sheep 2

Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition

ConnecTank

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4/PS5)

Cris Tales (PS4/PS5)

Croixleur Sigma

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

Dandara

Dark Rose Valkyrie

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III

Days Gone

DCL: The Game

Dead Cells

Death end re;Quest

Death end re;Quest2

Death Stranding

Death Stranding: The Director’s Cut

Deliver Us the Moon

Demon’s Souls

Desperados III

Destruction Allstars

Detroit: Become Human

Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance

DOOM

Dragon Star Varnir

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

Eagle Flight

Earth’s Dawn

Eiyuu Densetsu: Ao no Kiseki Kai

Eiyuu Densetsu: Sen no Kiseki IV -The End of Saga-

Eiyuu Densetsu: Zero no Kiseki Kai

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale

Embr

Emily Wants to Play

Enter the Gungeon

Entwined

Everspace

Everybody’s Golf

Fade to Silence

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

Fighting EX LAYER – Standard Version

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Flatout 4: Total Insanity

For Honor

Foreclosed (PS4/PS5)

Friday The 13th: The Game

Frostpunk

Gabbuchi

Gal*Gunvolt

Gal*Gunvolt Burst

Get Even

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PS4/PS5)

Ghostrunner (PS4/PS5)

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut

God of War

Golf With Your Friends

Gravity Rush 2 (SIEJ: Gravity Daze 2)

GRIP: Combat Racing

Gunvolt Chronicles Luminous Avenger IX

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

How to Survive 2

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Human Fall Flat

I am Dead (PS4/PS5)

inFAMOUS First Light

inFAMOUS Second Son

Infinite Minigolf

Jotun: Valhalla Edition

Journey to the Savage Planet

Killzone: Shadow Fall

Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept

Kingdom New Lands

Kingdom Two Crowns

Knack

Last Day of June

Last Stop (PS4/PS5)

Left Alive (SIEJ/SIEAsia version)

Legendary Fishing

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Little Big Workshop

Little Nightmares

LittleBigPlanet 3

Mad Runner

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Magicka 2

Mahjong

Maneater (PS4/PS5)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4/PS5)

Marvel’s Spider-Man

MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4/PS5)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

Matterfall

MediEvil

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Minit

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Monster Truck Championship (PS4/PS5)

Moonlighter

Moving Out

MXGP 2021 (PS4/PS5)

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

Mystery Chronicle: One Way Heroics

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

NBA 2K22 (PS4/PS5)

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Neverending Nightmares

Nidhogg

Nioh

Observation

Observer: System Redux

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty

Omega Quintet

Outer Wilds

Overcooked! 2

Overpass

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition

PGA Tour 2K21

Pile Up! Box by Box

Portal Knights

Prey

Prison Architect

Project CARS 2

Project CARS 3

R-Type Final 2

Rad Rodgers

Rebel Galaxy

Red Dead Redemption 2

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

Resogun

Returnal

Rez Infinite

RIDE 4 (PS4/PS5)

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Rollercoaster Dreams

Saints Row: The Third Remastered

Screencheat

Seasons After Fall

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow Warrior 3

Shenmue III

Sine Mora EX

SkyDrift Infinity

Sniper Elite 4

SoulCalibur IV

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Space Junkies

Star Ocean First Departure R

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Steep

Sundered: Eldritch Edition

Tearaway Unfolded

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4/PS5)

Terraria

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Artful Escape (PS4/PS5)

The Caligula Effect: Overdose

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Fisherman – Fishing Planet

The Last Guardian

The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel I: Kai -Thors Military Academy 1204-

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II: Kai -The Erebonian Civil War-

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Messenger

The MISSING: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2

The Wonderful 101: Remastered

Through the Darkest of Times

Tokyo Xanadu eX+

Tom Clancy’s The Division

TorqueL

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet

Touhou Sky Arena -MATSURI- Climax

Tour De France 2021 (PS4/PS5)

TowerFall Ascension

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Tricky Towers

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Until Dawn

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Watch Dogs

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4/PS5)

Werewolves Within

Wild Guns Reloaded

Windbound

Wolfenstein: The New Order

World of Final Fantasy

Wreckfest (PS4/PS5)

XCOM 2

Y School Heroes: Bustlin’ School life

YO-KAI WATCH 4++

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles

Ys: Memories of Celceta

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

ZOMBI

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

11-11 Memories Retold

2Dark

PlayStation Classics (Japan, Asia)

Available in the Deluxe and Premium (not available in Aus) tiers.

PS1

Ape Escape

Disney PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue

Hot Shots Golf

IQ: Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Syphon Filter

Tekken 2

Wild Arms

Worms Armageddon

Worms World Party

PS2

Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jak II

Jak 3

Jak X: Combat Racing

PSP

Echochrome

PS4

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City

BEYOND: Two Souls

BioShock 2 Remastered

Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition

BioShock Remastered

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Crysis Remastered

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

Deadlight: Director’s Cut

God of War III Remastered

Gravity Rush Remastered

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Heavy Rain

Hotline Miami

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LocoRoco Remastered

LocoRoco 2 Remastered

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Outcast: Second Contract

Patapon 2 Remastered

Rainbow Moon

Resident Evil

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us: Left Behind

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

WipEout: Omega Collection

Trials and demos (Japan)

Available in the Deluxe and Premium (not available in Aus) tiers.