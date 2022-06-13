Power Is Everything In The Latest Look At Netflix’s Tekken: Bloodline Anime Series

After a teaser arrived in March, there’s a new update on Netflix’s anime series Tekken: Bloodline, based on the popular Bandai Namco fighting game franchise — and it comes straight from creator Katsuhiro Harada, along with some new brand-new glimpses of the show.

As far as the Tekken: Bloodline plot goes, here’s what we know, courtesy of Netflix: “‘Power is everything.’ Jin Kazama learned the family self-defence arts, Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts, from his mother at an early age. Even so, he was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, changing his life forever. Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it. His quest will lead to the ultimate battle on a global stage — The King of Iron Fist Tournament.”

Netflix is no stranger to bringing video games into its series realm (see: League of Legends, Castlevania, and The Witcher), and with legions of Tekken fans — the franchise got its start way back in 1994 — it seems like there’s already a built-in audience for Bloodline. It’s set to arrive on Netflix at some point later this year.